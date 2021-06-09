Hoboken’s 7 Seventy House Kicks Off Summer With Fun-Filled Carnival Event by

Hoboken, NJ -- Residents of 7 Seventy House recently had the chance to “step right up” to a fun-filled carnival held right outside the doors of the luxury 14-story rental building on Hoboken’s western edge. Hosted by Greystar, the exclusive management and leasing agent for the collection of 424 upscale homes, the festive event was part of a full calendar of resident activities held at 7 Seventy House to foster a close-knit, sociable environment.

A perfect way to kick-off summer, the celebratory Carnival featured games and activities, including skee-ball, a basketball shootout, a petting zoo, and traditional fair delights, such as hot dogs, cotton candy and more. Also on hand were a balloon animal artist, caricature artist, clown and various local vendors. It was held at main entrance of 7 Seventy House, which is part of the two-acre 7th and Jackson Street Park built and donated to the City of Hoboken by the building’s developer Bijou Properties and partner Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation.

The Carnival is one more example of how Greystar has perfectly leveraged the ample outdoor and world-class amenity space at 7 Seventy House to host enjoyable resident-only events that include fitness classes, such as HIIT boxing and yoga, pet-themed get togethers, food trucks, wine tastings, Oktoberfest and more.

“7 Seventy House is truly a home for our residents, many who have developed a closeness for one another and established long lasting friendships,” said Megin Doyle, Senior Regional Property Manager for Greystar. “The resident events are a key component in fostering the strong sense of togetherness and creating a vibrancy throughout the building. The Carnival further advanced our resident engagement with an afternoon of activities, games, and food that was enjoyed by all that attended.”

7 Seventy House boasts one of the most comprehensive and unique amenity offerings in the Hudson County market. Residents have direct access to resort-like social and recreational opportunities spread across multiple floors. Highlighting the outdoor amenity package is a penthouse pool and expansive rooftop terrace with lounge seating, BBQ stations, bocce ball court, fire pits and incredible New York City views. There’s also separate East and West outdoor gardens to provide renters even more space to take in natural tranquility and calmness. A well-equipped conference room, perfect for work at home tasks, and has an outdoor lounge with a firepit.

The outdoor enjoyment does not end there. The public 7th and Jackson Park features a children’s playground, a one-acre green space designed for active and passive recreation uses, a 6,835 square-foot community gymnasium and a one-acre public plaza with step seating and tilted lawn panel, play sculpture and a large plaza to accommodate vendors and seasonal markets.

Complementing the outdoor spaces at 7 Seventy House is a myriad of desired indoor amenities, including a state-of-the-art multi-level gym, playroom, game room, indoor bike storage, on-site dog park, dog grooming room and alcove with co-working lounge and coffee station. 7 Seventy House also offers a 24-hour attended lobby, Hello Alfred concierge service and covered parking.

Residences at 7 Seventy House feature open floor plans with red oak engineered wood floors and expansive windows that bathe the homes in natural light. Kitchens boast Quartz countertops, white ceramic tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, and a premium GE stainless-steel appliance package, with in residence Bosch washer and dryers. Luxury baths are outfitted with grey mineral stone tile and Moen & Kohler fixtures. A selection of homes includes private outdoor balconies and terraces up to 800 square feet. Monthly rents start from the mid-$2,000s, with incentives that include up to three months free rent.

The building’s location just steps from Hoboken’s 9th Street Light Rail Station provides quick access throughout New Jersey’s Hudson River “Gold Coast.” Services include Hoboken’s PATH and New Jersey Transit and Ferry terminals that travel to Manhattan. Closer to home, there’s a wide range of services and cultural attractions available in the Monroe Center, the premier arts and business community in Hoboken, which boasts artist studios, children’s activities, fitness facilities, eateries and much more.

The building also includes ground-floor retail space home to services that include the Mile Square Early Learning Center, a provider of pre-k 3 and 4 education for students in the City of Hoboken public school district and Prime Time Cleaners-2, a locally-owned dry cleaning service.

7 Seventy House is the second rental project from the development team in the shadow of Hoboken’s historic Palisades cliffs, following in the footsteps of the 135-home Hoboken Vine at 900 Monroe Street.

For more information, please visit the building’s website at www.7SeventyHouse.com or call 201-795-0770.

About Bijou Properties

Founded in 1999 in Hoboken, N.J., Bijou Properties is an award-winning owner, operator, and developer of the highest quality green development along the Hudson waterfront. A recognized leader in sustainable development, Bijou Properties created New Jersey’s first LEED gold residential high-rise, first LEED platinum mid-rise, and first Passive House multi-family building. A developer that prides itself on building livable neighborhoods, projects have included new parks and pedestrian plazas, a public gymnasium, charter school, non-profit theater space, and unique commercial tenants including a rock-climbing gym, independent bookstore and culinary studio.

About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation

