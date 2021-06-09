LEASING NOW UNDERWAY AT THE JAMES, LUXURY RENTAL COMMUNITY IN PARK RIDGE by

Brand-New Luxury Rentals Offer Amenity-Rich Living in Transit-Friendly Downtown Location

PARK RIDGE, NJ – Leasing is now underway at The James, a brand-new luxury rental community delivering modern rental residences and a wealth of lifestyle amenities in the charming Bergen County borough of Park Ridge.

Claremont Development announced today that it has officially debuted the community’s 240 studio, one- and two-bedroom residences to the marketplace and is now offering private in-person tours by appointment. Prospective renters who wish to be among the first to visit The James can schedule a tour by visiting www.TheJamesParkRidge.com or by calling the leasing office at 201-603-3049.

Located at 87 Madison Avenue, moments from the Park Ridge train station and surrounded by parks, shops, and restaurants, The James was designed to take full advantage of its lively downtown location, with the needs of today’s sophisticated suburban renter in mind. The five-story building includes a full complement of indoor and outdoor amenities that have been curated to maximize resident recreation, relaxation, and work-from-home productivity. It also delivers 17,600 square feet of street-level retail space to the heart of downtown Park Ridge including a public plaza that serves as a natural gathering place.

The James is hitting the market with more than 25 percent of its units already leased during a special pre-leasing phase, according to Bozzuto, the renowned property management company that Claremont Development selected to manage the community. Monthly rental rates start from $1,950, with limited-time grand opening incentives of up to one month free on a 13-month lease.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of leasing at The James and proud to introduce an exciting new residential option to Park Ridge,” said Richard Sciaretta, Managing Partner of Claremont Development. “The James offers the best aspects of modern, city-style living, but in a charming suburban location. With our downtown surroundings, sophisticated interior spaces, and upscale lifestyle amenities, this is the perfect backdrop for a well-balanced live/work/play lifestyle.”

The James offers a variety of high-end features and custom details that make it an excellent value for a new construction community. Generously sized residences offer open floor plans, 9’ ceilings, luxury plank flooring, and modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, quartz countertops, espresso cabinetry and a full-height tiled backsplash. Baths boast hotel-style details such as gray tiled floors, quartz countertops and full-height tiled wet walls. All homes also include complimentary window treatments and in-unit washer & dryer. Private outdoor balconies and terraces and spacious den layouts are available in select residences.

Claremont Development integrated a wide array of amenities and services into the overall lifestyle it offers at The James, ensuring that residents have plenty of room to spread out and take advantage of their surroundings. Interior amenities include multiple entertainment lounges, a tasting room with catering kitchen, a co-working lounge with private offices and a coffee bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a yoga studio. Outside, the ultimate summer retreat awaits at the community’s resort-style plunge pool, complemented by BBQ and dining areas, firepits, outdoor television & lounge areas, and a turf lawn. The James also includes a pet spa, Butterfly video intercom system, covered on-site parking, 24/7 on-site maintenance, and bicycle and resident storage.

The abundance of amenities and spacious design of the residences are both part of Claremont Development’s goal to make residents of The James feel completely relaxed, care-free and at home in their new surroundings.

“We wanted The James to be more than just a luxury apartment building. We wanted it to be a true community in every sense of the word, with homes that are the right fit for the long term,” Mr. Sciaretta added. “Our residents will enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with first-class building management and services that give them the peace of mind of knowing they are taken care of around the clock.”

The James marries the best qualities of urban and suburban living in a location that is celebrated for its beautiful streetscapes, lush greenery, and tranquil ambience, as well as its dynamic town center. Manhattan is easily accessible via NJ TRANSIT rail service on the Pascack Valley line. Coach USA also offers daily commuter bus service to and from the Port Authority. For drivers, entrances to the Garden State Parkway and Palisades Parkway are nearby and the George Washington Bridge is a little less than 20 miles away.

Downtown Park Ridge meanders through the thoroughfares of Kinderkamack Road and Park Avenue as well as quieter, pedestrian-focused lanes such as Hawthorne Avenue. Small town charm emanates from its community diner, local juice bar, cake bakery, fitness studios and cycle shop that doubles as an espresso bar. Its restaurant scene is varied and robust, with cuisines ranging from steakhouse classics to Italian specialties, authentic Greek food, and Irish pub fare. It is also home to national brands such as Starbucks. Numerous parks, lakefront walking paths, farm stands, golf courses, dog parks, hiking trails and other outdoor pursuits are just a short drive away in Park Ridge and neighboring towns.

For more information, visit www.TheJamesParkRidge.com.

About Claremont Development

On the leading edge of New Jersey's real estate market, Claremont Development specializes in the ground-up conception, construction, and delivery of the metro area's most exciting residential and mixed-use properties. By leveraging their multi-generational in-house expertise with strategic partnerships, the team is able to identify and transform under-utilized transit-oriented sites into thriving community centers where people live, work, and play. The James is the latest addition to Claremont's impressive portfolio of luxury developments, demonstrating their talent across diverse markets and their unique eye for cutting-edge trends. They continue to lead the industry in their successful redevelopment approach through visionary communities that leave a lasting positive social impact, for townships and residents alike. For more information, visit www.claredev.com.

About Bozzuto

Bozzuto is an experience-focused real estate company distinguished by their innovative developments, dedicated customer service, and top-rated workplace culture. With award-winning expertise in homebuilding, multifamily development, construction, and management, Bozzuto is devoted to delivering extraordinary experiences for those they serve.

