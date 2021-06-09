TEDESCO TO APPOINT THOMAS DUCH AS COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR & COUNTY COUNSEL
(HACKENSACK, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco today announced his selection of Thomas Duch to fill the positions of County Administrator and County Counsel. Duch will replace Julien X. Neals, who will vacate the positions prior to being sworn in as a federal judge.A former mayor and state assemblyman, Duch currently serves as the Garfield City Manager and brings decades of state and local government experience to the County of Bergen. Duch, who has served as Garfield’s City Manager since 2003, volunteers as a trustee of the Garfield Boys and Girls Club and on the governing Board of St. Mary’s Hospital. He is a graduate of Lehigh University and Seton Hall University School of Law. A lifelong resident of Bergen County, Tom Duch currently resides in Wyckoff.
“On behalf of my entire administration, I am excited to welcome Thomas Duch as our new County Administrator and County Counsel. Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the County of Bergen and with his steady leadership, we will continue to move Bergen County forward,” said County Executive James Tedesco.”
