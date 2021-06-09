TEDESCO TO APPOINT THOMAS DUCH AS COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR & COUNTY COUNSEL by

Wednesday, June 09 2021

Posted in News & Views

“On behalf of my entire administration, I am excited to welcome Thomas Duch as our new County Administrator and County Counsel. Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the County of Bergen and with his steady leadership, we will continue to move Bergen County forward,” said County Executive James Tedesco.”

