College for Kids Returns this Summer at Bergen
Bergen will continue to maintain a safe campus environment for attendees that will include the mandatory use of face masks for all on campus. The College’s on-campus protocols such as the installation of MERV-13 air filters, providing COVID-19 awareness training for students, faculty and staff and limiting on-campus access prevented any cases of community spread occurring among those who took classes or worked on campus since the start of the pandemic.
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related