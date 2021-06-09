Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, June 09 2021 @ 10:32 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, June 09 2021 @ 10:32 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

College for Kids Returns this Summer at Bergen

PARAMUS, N.J. – Returning after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, registration has resumed for students ages 7 to 18 years old in the summer “Kids and Teens Program” at Bergen Community College.The program, offered through the College’s Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development, offers more than 130 in-person and online courses beginning June 28. Week-long courses in subjects such as STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics), foundational reading and writing skills for middle school students and opportunities to accelerate studies through new work for credit courses or credit recovery offerings for high school students represent only a fraction of the many courses available. The programs follow the core curriculum of NJ Standards for Education; instructors from local high schools teach the courses. To register, or view the full list of available in-person and online courses, visit ce.bergen.edu/kidsandteens.

Bergen will continue to maintain a safe campus environment for attendees that will include the mandatory use of face masks for all on campus. The College’s on-campus protocols such as the installation of MERV-13 air filters, providing COVID-19 awareness training for students, faculty and staff and limiting on-campus access prevented any cases of community spread occurring among those who took classes or worked on campus since the start of the pandemic.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
