‘FEARLESS’ IS THE WORD FOR 2021 JOB SEARCH

ACCORDING TO BERKELEY COLLEGE VP, CAREER SERVICES, IN HBCU CAREERS MAGAZINE

Berkeley College Vice President of Career Services, Amy Soricelli (top left, above), recently authored an article, “The Word for the 2021 Job Search is ‘Fearless,’” published in the 2021 issue of HBCU Careers Magazine.

In the article, Soricelli further explains what it means to be fearless in the job search realm. “‘Fearless’ job searching is a process which involves introspection, curiosity, research, goal setting and action,” says Soricelli. To read the article in its entirety, click here. https://berkeleycollege.edu/newsroom/images/soricelli_hbcu2pg.pdf



Soricelli’s piece was inspired by the challenges recent grads face in an uncertain job market, highlighting the ongoing roadblock that the pandemic poses for employment. A recent survey published by Monster.com of 1,000 college graduates in the Class of 2020 found that nearly half were still looking for work about a year after earning their degrees. “Fearlessness” in the job search is a strategy for building resilience during a variable time in the market.

Despite the evident complexities, Soricelli indicates that there is hope for candidates. She encourages proactivity and optimism. “The job search is not easy and each day must be met with enthusiasm and hope,” said Soricelli. “Each day can be a positive one in the ‘fearless’ job search.”

About HBCU Careers Magazine

The HBCU Careers Magazine is an all-inclusive career planning resource filled with invaluablecareer planning advice and information from the experts, career service professionals fromcolleges and universities throughout the country and other professionals from various fields. You can see the Magazine and all related job search resources at HBCUCareers.com.

