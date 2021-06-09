Habitat Bergen Welcomes New Homeowners in Washington Township by

Wednesday, June 09 2021 @ 12:55 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County will welcome the Lee family, its newest homeowners, to their Habitat home in Washington Township, Friday, June 11th, in a Homeowner Dedication Ceremony at 643 Jefferson Ave., Washington Township at 4 pm.

Habitat Bergen Executive Director, Teri Capparelli, along with Habitat Bergen Board President, Roxanne Camejo, will be on hand, along with several other board members and volunteers to welcome them and speak on the Habitat process. A current Habitat homeowner, John Cano from God’s Church United, will bless the home. The partner family will cut the ceremonial ribbon. Habitat supporters can participate in the event via Habitat Bergen’s Facebook Live @habitatbergen.

“We are excited to welcome the Lee family,” said Teri Capparelli. “After the family’s completion of their sweat equity hours at our ReStore, we are pleased and honored that they are now members of our Habitat family. Access to safe and affordable housing has never been more important. Habitat is a hand up not a hand out.” Visit habitatbergen.org for more information!

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

The mission of Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County is to provide decent, affordable homes for hardworking Bergen County families. We join in a common goal with other affiliates of this international organization to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat builds or rehabilitates simple, decent, homes and sells them to low income families through a zero-interest mortgage. Habitat is a people-to-people partnership, which joins together all people, regardless of race, nationality, religion or socioeconomic status. For more information visit www.habitatbergen.org.

