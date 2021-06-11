Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, June 11 2021 @ 03:48 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, June 11 2021 @ 03:48 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Stabbing and arrest Speedway Gas Station in Paramus

    Share

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Kevin Reid, 38 yoa, of Far Rockaway NY, for the stabbing and aggravated assault of a gas station attendant at the Speedway Gas Station located at 56 Route 17 southbound.

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at approximately 1:23 pm, Paramus Police officers responded to the Speedway Station in regards to a stabbing. Upon arrival officers found the victim, identified as Speedway gas attendant, Sevaughn Hutchison, 23 yoa, of East Orange NJ in the parking lot bleeding from a stab wound to his chest. Officers and EMS immediately began medical treatment on Mr. Hutchison  and transported him to Hackensack University Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

At the same time, officers took Kevin Reid into custody for stabbing the attendant. Officers were able to determine that Mr. Reid and the attendant had a verbal argument over the use of Reid’s Speedway pass. The argument escalated into a physical fight and at some point Reid stabbed the attendant. Reid remained at the scene. Reid was initially brought to New Bridge Medical Center for a medical condition then was transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where he was booked and processed. Reid was then remanded to the Bergen County  Jail pending a bail hearing. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Bergen County Prosecutors Office and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation.

The subject was arrested and charged on June 9, 2021 with:

Aggravated assault          2C:12-1B

Possession of weapon   2C:99-4

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Stabbing and arrest Speedway Gas Station in Paramus
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost