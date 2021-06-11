Stabbing and arrest Speedway Gas Station in Paramus by

Friday, June 11 2021 @ 09:48 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Kevin Reid, 38 yoa, of Far Rockaway NY, for the stabbing and aggravated assault of a gas station attendant at the Speedway Gas Station located at 56 Route 17 southbound.

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at approximately 1:23 pm, Paramus Police officers responded to the Speedway Station in regards to a stabbing. Upon arrival officers found the victim, identified as Speedway gas attendant, Sevaughn Hutchison, 23 yoa, of East Orange NJ in the parking lot bleeding from a stab wound to his chest. Officers and EMS immediately began medical treatment on Mr. Hutchison and transported him to Hackensack University Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

At the same time, officers took Kevin Reid into custody for stabbing the attendant. Officers were able to determine that Mr. Reid and the attendant had a verbal argument over the use of Reid’s Speedway pass. The argument escalated into a physical fight and at some point Reid stabbed the attendant. Reid remained at the scene. Reid was initially brought to New Bridge Medical Center for a medical condition then was transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where he was booked and processed. Reid was then remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Bergen County Prosecutors Office and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation.

The subject was arrested and charged on June 9, 2021 with:

Aggravated assault 2C:12-1B

Possession of weapon 2C:99-4

Advertisement