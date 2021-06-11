NY WATERWAY TO LAUNCH ALL-DAY WEEKDAY SERVICE BETWEEN JERSEY CITY AND DOWNTOWN MANHATTAN by

Friday, June 11 2021 @ 09:51 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Beginning, Monday, June 14, NY Waterway will resume all-day weekday ferry service between Paulus Hook and Battery Park City for the first time since the pandemic began. Currently, service between the two terminals only operates during the morning and evening rush hours. Beginning next week, ferries will run all day from Paulus Hook and Battery Park City from 6am to nearly 10pm on weekdays.

As more businesses begin to fully reopen, NY Waterway is excited to continue restoring their transit services for more commuters.

NEW All Day Weekday Ferry Service, Monday through Friday, effective Monday, June 14

Weekdays: Ferries run all day between Paulus Hook and Battery Park City, with first ferries departing Paulus Hook at 6:00am and last ferries departing Battery Park City at 9:52pm.

See full schedules at nywaterway.com/WelcomeBack.

Get updates at 1-800-53-FERRY (7-11am Monday thru Friday), nywaterway.com, facebook.com/nywaterway​ or twitter.com/ridetheferry.

NY Waterway customer service is now reachable on WhatsApp at 201-988-0012.

Advertisement