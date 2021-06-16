Charles Vannoy Named Chief Nursing Officer at The Valley Hospital by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, June 15, 2021 — The Valley Hospital is pleased to announcement the promotion of Charles Vannoy, RN, to Vice President for Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer.

Charles will assume his new role on July 5. The position was previously held by Ann Marie Leichman, RN, who has retired after a 21-year career at Valley.

Charles joined Valley as a staff nurse in 1997 and has been promoted multiple times, assuming key leadership roles in Patient Care Services. His most recent position was Assistant Vice President of Women’s, Children’s and Emergency Services.

Charles holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Rutgers University, a Master of Business Administration from Capella University, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is the recipient of the ONL (Organization of Nurse Leaders) NJ Divisional Leader Award, and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Among his accomplishments is the introduction of a Patient- and Family-Centered Model of Care to The Valley Hospital, which has transformed the hospital from one that saw families as visitors, to one in which they are viewed as partners in care. Charles was also responsible for the launch of the Getwell Network, Valley’s hospital-wide, interactive patient educational system.

More recently, Charles launched and managed COVID-19 responses to patient care and safety challenges, including administration of the vaccine.

