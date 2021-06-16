ShopRite to Donate Up to $1 Million to Schools Participating in ShopRite For My School Program by

Wednesday, June 16 2021 @ 12:44 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Keasbey, NJ (June 15, 2021) – ShopRite today encouraged customers to take part in its ShopRite For My School program, an education rewards program powered by Box Tops for Education™. This unique program provides incentives to designated schools from ShopRite customers who purchase select General Mills®, Wholesome Pantry Organic, Bowl & Basket, Paperbird and Paperbird Premium products – no clipping required.

By using their registered ShopRite Price Plus Club Card® at checkout or through ShopRite from Home, customers collect digital “Box Tops” that are automatically credited to a customer’s school of choice. Registered ShopRite For My Schools customers earn a 10 cent bonus Box Top per participating product purchased. ShopRite has also pledged to donate up to $1 million to schools taking part in the ShopRite For My School Program.

“ShopRite has a strong tradition of giving back to the communities where our stores operate and that includes helping schools,” said Seth Nieman, director of marketing and sales planning for ShopRite. “ShopRite For My School offers a simple and effective way for customers to help teachers and students get the supplies they need by building the rewards right into their weekly shopping trip.”

More than 7,000 schools are currently participating in the program, which has donated more than $4 million to these schools since the program’s launch in 2014.

Customers can take four simple steps to participate:

Sign up for Box Tops For Education at: boxtops4education.com

Register your ShopRite Price Plus Card at: shopriteformyschool.com

Select the school you wish to support

Purchase participating products with your card to send earnings to your school of choice.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated $51 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities.

The ShopRite For My School year-round bonus program that includes all General Mills products is only available at ShopRite. Box Tops For Education participating products that feature the Box Tops For Education logo are not exclusive to ShopRite. Each product featuring the Box Tops logo is worth 10 cents to your participating Box Tops For Education school. See ShopRiteForMySchool.com for Official Program Rules.

Advertisement