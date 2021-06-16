NAI Hanson Negotiates Industrial Lease to Help Company Find New Home in Teaneck Following Devastating Fire by

Teaneck, N.J. (June 15, 2021) - NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated a 12,876-square-foot industrial lease at 475 Alfred Avenue in Teaneck, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Kenneth Lundberg, SIOR, Patrick Lennon, Steve Pastor, and Lorenzo Lambiase represented the landlord, 475 Alfred Ave. LLC, and Chaus Realty represented the tenant, EDM USA, Inc., in the transaction.

With a footprint spanning five continents, EDM USA is an international marble and stone distributor that has worked on some of the most ambitious and high-profile projects across the world. The company’s New York City-area warehousing and distribution facility was previously based at a multitenant industrial facility on Bancker Street in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. but due to a large fire late last year the building was rendered unusable. Therefore, EDM USA was forced to quickly find a new regional warehousing and distribution building to ensure they could maintain the same high level of customer service and efficient operations they had become known for

475 Alfred Avenue is a 102,045-square-foot two-story industrial building featuring 15’-18’ ceiling heights, three tailgates, and 2,500 square feet of office space, making it well-suited to a range of industrial users. Although currently fully occupied, there is a 31,963 square foot unit coming available by the end of the year. Situated in an equally ideal location as their prior Englewood Cliffs space, the building is located less than a mile from Route 4, and boasts tremendous accessibility to Interstate 80, the New Jersey Turnpike, and Route 46 as well as the George Washington Bridge. EDM USA recognized that the building’s combination of location, adaptability and professional management made it an ideal space for their new home.

Since being named as the exclusive listing agent for the building, NAI James E. Hanson has helped negotiate over 750,000 square feet in new leases on behalf of the property’s ownership. 475 Alfred Avenue is also professionally managed by NAI James E. Hanson’s Property Management Group, which manages over 6.1 million square feet of office, industrial, and retail spaces throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York.

“Our understanding of the Bergen County market coupled with our flexibility and creativity continues to ensure we can provide unparalleled service to clients no matter their real estate needs,” said Lundberg. “Although the circumstances around EDM USA’s relocation were less than desirable, we were happy to work with them to quickly secure a new space that fit their needs and ensure minimal disruptions to their business.”

