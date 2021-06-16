Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Grant to CancerCare for Healing Hearts Family Bereavement Camp
CancerCare Provides Bereavement Camp Free
Founded in 1944, CancerCare provides free, professional support services and information nationwide to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. The organization's services include case management, counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance.
CancerCare's Healing Hearts Family Bereavement Camp brings together families with children ages four and older experiencing the loss of a loved one to cancer in the past two years for a weekend retreat. The camp provides a range of activities, such as art projects, support groups, memory events and music. The camp is made available to families completely free-of-charge. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns for the health and safety of families, staff and volunteers, the Healing Hearts Weekend will be hosted via Zoom in 2021.
NNJCF Philanthropic Services
For 23 years, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation has served northern New Jersey bringing people and organizations together to address pressing issues and needs in the region. With a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities, the NNJCF provides donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact through various types of funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options.
"The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation helps donors address issues they care about through flexible charitable giving. As the region continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, these charitable funds are making greater impact on the wellbeing of communities," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.
About NNJCF
Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.
For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen, Instagram at nnjcf, Twitter @NNJCF and YouTube.###
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related