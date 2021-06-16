Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, June 16 2021 @ 03:36 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, June 16 2021 @ 03:36 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Grant to CancerCare for Healing Hearts Family Bereavement Camp

    Share
(Hackensack, New Jersey; June 14, 2021) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) The DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund awarded a first time grant of $2,000 to CancerCare of Paramus to benefit Healing Hearts Family Bereavement Camp in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, the NNJCF, a not-for-profit foundation, concentrates on the education, public health, civic engagement, arts, philanthropy, and the environment.  The NNJCF's DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund contributes to qualified charitable organizations for cancer research, families touched by cancer, and scholarships for female student-athletes looking to pursue medical careers.

CancerCare Provides Bereavement Camp Free

            Founded in 1944, CancerCare provides free, professional support services and information nationwide to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer.  The organization's services include case management, counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance.

            CancerCare's Healing Hearts Family Bereavement Camp brings together families with children ages four and older experiencing the loss of a loved one to cancer in the past two years for a weekend retreat.  The camp provides a range of activities, such as art projects, support groups, memory events and music.  The camp is made available to families completely free-of-charge.   Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns for the health and safety of families, staff and volunteers, the Healing Hearts Weekend will be hosted via Zoom in 2021.

NNJCF Philanthropic Services

            For 23 years, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation has served northern New Jersey bringing people and organizations together to address pressing issues and needs in the region.  With a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities, the NNJCF provides donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact through various types of funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options.

            "The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation helps donors address issues they care about through flexible charitable giving.  As the region continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, these charitable funds are making greater impact on the wellbeing of communities," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

About NNJCF
            Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts.  The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life.  The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

            For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608.  Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen, Instagram at nnjcf, Twitter @NNJCF and YouTube.###
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Grant to CancerCare for Healing Hearts Family Bereavement Camp
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost