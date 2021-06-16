FINAL RENTAL BUILDING IN INITIAL OFFERING RELEASED AT THE ATWATER IN BERGEN COUNTY by

BOGOTA, NJ – Leasing velocity continues at a feverish pace at The Atwater where renters have absorbed nearly 200 residences in its first two buildings, according to PCD Development, developer of the collection of upscale waterfront apartments with modern, outsized amenities in Bergen County’s Bogota.

With demand rising at an impressive rate, a new offering of 107 homes has been released to the public at the highly sought-after neighborhood on the banks of the Hackensack River. The third and final residential building in the initial phase at The Atwater, the newest section offers a selection of one- and two-bedrooms with monthly rents starting in the $2,000s with grand opening incentives of up to two months free on a 26-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available.

“The Atwater has clearly resonated with the market,” said Jonathan Stein, founder and managing member of PCD Development. “Our inventory is getting leased almost as quickly as we release them. Prospective renters have responded strongly to the opportunity to reside in an amenity-rich community in the heart of Bergen County with a fantastic waterfront location that exudes suburban charm, but is still in great proximity to shopping, dining, parks, commuter roadways, rail, and bus stations.”

In conjunction with the release of the upscale apartments, newly furnished model homes have been unveiled to fully demonstrate the luxury, location, and lifestyle available at The Atwater, according to The Marketing Directors, the community’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent.

Stylish apartments at The Atwater are loaded with designer interior features and appointments, including 9’ ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring, a smart lock system, full-size in-home washer and dryer, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops, and lavish baths with double vanities in most homes. A balcony or patio in every residence provides much sought-after private outdoor space.

The Atwater is now home to well over 150 residents, who are all delighted to take advantage of its 20,000 square-feet of five-star outdoor amenities, including an outdoor work-from-home space, four fire pits, dining area with four BBQ grills and an approximately 2,000-foot-long riverfront walkway which will meander along the waterfront. The centerpiece of The Atwater’s lifestyle package – a magnificent outdoor pool with expansive sun deck and cabanas and outdoor sunbathing/yoga lawn– is gearing up for its highly-anticipated summer debut expected on Memorial Day weekend. Also in the works is a resident-only outdoor theater.

“The Atwater sits in the heart of the densely populated Bergen County, but it has the unusual amenity of being located on approximately 13 acres of land, so we were able to create a tremendous outdoor amenity package,” added Mr. Stein. “We believe this is one of the most unique and special amenity offerings in the Bergen County market, creatively designed to take full advantage of our exceptional waterfront location. We are thrilled our residents can now head outside and enjoy an active and vibrant community.”

The outdoor amenities join a long list of professionally-decorated indoor lifestyle options, highlighted by The Atwater Club which features a clubroom with billiards and a bar, resident lounge with a fireplace, 2,200 square-foot fitness center with a yoga studio, a game/arcade room, business center with individualized working spaces, coffee bar, an Amazon package locker system and a children’s playroom. Upon completion, the community will also include other on-site conveniences such as retail services, indoor bike storage, dog wash station, and a public dog park.

PCD Development designed the amenities with responsible protocols and practices in place to elevate The Atwater for the new normal. The air handlers within the indoor amenity areas are all outfitted with ultra-violet sanitizers and the resident-only business center has Steelcase Brody “pods” with protective screening. What’s more, door handles and elevator buttons are wrapped with self-cleaning surface technology, and the community will use an app-based reservation system for use of the amenity spaces to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The Atwater’s location in the heart of Bergen County gives it a decisive advantage in the market. Though mostly laid back and residential, Bogota offers many local restaurants, bars, boutique shops and services, including Luka’s Italian Cuisine and Riviera Maya’s authentic Mexican fare. There’s casual nightlife at 101 Pub or Andy’s Corner Bar, while everyday conveniences and services can be found at the many grocers, bakeries and personal care salons located throughout the borough. Some of the best shopping in the country is located within a 10 minutes’ drive of the community, including major national retailers at the Garden State Plaza and Paramus Park Mall. The Shops at Riverside® offers a sophisticated mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Bloomingdales, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Morton’s Steakhouse, Houston’s, and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Bogota is also ideally situated near a multitude of transportation options. Its southern edge is bordered by Interstate 80, delivering commuters to the George Washington Bridge in just under 10 minutes, and is easily connected to Routes 17, 4 and the New Jersey Turnpike. New Jersey Transit bus service is available via the 182 and 167 lines into the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal.

For more information on The Atwater and to schedule a private, in-person appointment, visit www.TheAtwater.com or call 201.340.1000. The community is located at 1000 West Fort Lee Road, Bogota, NJ 07603.

