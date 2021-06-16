Certified Financial Services Celebrates 35 Years in Business by

Wednesday, June 16 2021

PARAMUS, NJ/June 14, 2021 — Certified Financial Services (CFS) has officially kicked off its 35th-anniversary celebration. Originally established in 1986 by Thomas A. Ciardella, Sr. and Michael C. Savino, Sr., the award-winning full-service financial firm was built upon the strong values of serving and protecting families, individuals, and small businesses within Bergen County and its surrounding communities.

For the past 35 years, CFS has continued to grow, now employing over 100 financial professionals along the Eastern Seaboard with their sole purpose of helping others achieve financial wellness and confidence. What makes CFS a unique organization is its steadfast dedication to building and maintaining a culture and community of support - the results of which are seen in the long-lasting relationships with their clients who reside in all 50 states.

“Even before the pandemic, we invested in tools and technologies to embrace the digital age,” noted CEO, Ciardella. “And we believe the word is out - we’ve reached a point where we are constantly sharing our knowledge and educating clients across the country. The influx of new clients in other regions is a tribute to my team’s successes in collaboration and leading-edge financial thinking across the investment spectrum. We have seen how far we’ve come, and there’s no telling how far we can go.”

Of course, with 35 years of providing financial advice in our community, CFS has also been blessed with an opportunity to give back - one they have never taken lightly. A firm that ‘walks the talk,’ CFS has been consistently lauded for its commitment to the community. In fact, they currently host the longest-running event for Make-A-Wish New Jersey, earned statewide accolades in numerous years for their efforts with Alzheimer’s NJ, and also contribute to the Center for Food Action and The Salvation Army Angel Tree initiatives here in Bergen County. And in their Connecticut and New York offices, it’s more of the same - thinking nationally and working locally to change the communities with action.

This longtime investment in the community yielded enormous dividends in 2020, as clients and families around the country sought guidance for a murky and treacherous financial landscape. “The work that we do for our clients will always stem from our core values of wanting to help others, and that’s what makes our work so distinctive.” Pamela Mellor, Associate General Agent noted. “What’s most interesting is that for many folks in our community - there was this ‘light bulb’ moment where not only did our client relationships grow, but our HR applications grew as well as folks saw the joy and satisfaction that comes from protecting and helping families and individuals to achieve a sense of comfort. I’m excited to see what the next 35 years bring us!”

CFS is currently expanding its offerings and is seeking individuals in the tri-state area who are either currently in the financial space or looking for new career opportunities. Visit www.cfsllc.com/apply-now for more information. If you have any questions or concerns regarding your own financial situation, email [email protected] to speak with a professional.

About Certified Financial Services

Certified Financial Services, LLC was established in 1986 to create an elite wealth management firm built on the values of family, protection, and community. They have demonstrated decades of success positively impacting the lives of those who put their trust in them and have seen significant growth as a result of their commitment to bringing confidence and clarity to families across the country. From insurance and investments to growing futures and maintaining legacies, the services they offer are holistic and as unique as their clients.

