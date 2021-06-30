NJ SHARING NETWORK’S FOUNDATION AWARDS SCHOLARSHIP TO ASHLEY JIGGETTS OF NEWARK by

Monday, June 28 2021 @ 01:34 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

FOR HER ADVOCACY OF ORGAN AND TISSUE DONATION

NEWARK, NJ – The NJ Sharing Network Foundation has awarded a scholarship to Ashley Jiggetts of Newark for her passion and dedication to raising awareness of organ and tissue donation. Jiggetts was presented with her scholarship award at the NJ Sharing Network’s headquarters in New Providence during a private ceremony with her family members in the Landscape of Life Meditation Garden.

Jiggetts, a 2021 graduate of Newark Collegiate Academy, was first inspired to help spread NJ Sharing Network’s life-saving mission when her grandmother, Rev. Dr. Valerie Griffin, was put on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Fortunately, Rev. Griffin received her kidney transplant after a few years on the list and she is now feeling healthier and stronger each day. Ashley credits her grandmother’s transplant journey for changing the lives of her entire family. Ashley plans to attend Fairleigh Dickinson University in the Fall.

The NJ Sharing Network Foundation’s scholarship program provides an opportunity to recognize and award graduating high school senior advocates whose lives have been touched by organ and tissue donation and transplantation. The scholarship award earned by Jiggetts focused on recognizing a Newark student to help raise awareness as there are currently 162 Newark residents waiting for a life-saving organ transplant - the highest in the state. Applicants were measured on academic achievement, community and volunteer efforts, extracurricular activities and advocacy for organ and tissue donation. The application process included a thorough review by a committee of NJ Sharing Network Foundation Board members and volunteers.

“We are delighted to provide scholarship support to amazing students, like Ashley, who have powerful connections to organ and tissue donation and transplantation,” said Elisse E. Glennon, Executive Director, NJ Sharing Network Foundation. “We know Ashley and all of our scholarship recipients will continue to be strong leaders in educating others about donation and transplantation as they begin college in the Fall.”

The scholarship award was presented as NJ Sharing Network prepares to kick off its 2021 #DonationNeedsDiversity initiative to empower multicultural communities to become more involved in saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation. Celebrated in August, National Minority Donor Awareness Month honors the generosity of multicultural donors and their families, while also underscoring the critical need for people from diverse communities to register as organ and tissue donors. The national initiative features an entire month of local, regional and national in-person events and activities. NJ Sharing Network stresses the importance of National Minority Donor Awareness Month and the #DonationNeedsDiversity campaign. Some staggering statistics include:

66% of those currently waiting for a life-saving transplant in New Jersey are people of color.

Almost 35% of the nearly 115,000 people on the national waiting list for a kidney transplant are African-American.

African-Americans, Asians and Pacific Islanders, and Hispanics/Latinos are three times more likely than Caucasians to suffer from end-stage renal (kidney) disease.

“Each year in New Jersey, thousands of lives are saved and enhanced through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Clearly, this is something to celebrate. However, there is an urgent need to raise awareness of organ and tissue donation to help save more lives in our diverse communities of New Jersey,” said Joseph S. Roth, President and CEO of NJ Sharing Network. “Although organs are not matched according to race and ethnicity, and people of different races frequently match one another, all individuals waiting for an organ transplant will have a better chance of receiving one if there are large numbers of donors from multicultural communities.”

E. Denise Peoples, Hospital and Community Services Coordinator, NJ Sharing Network, is a double-lung transplant recipient and a Newark resident who works throughout the year to promote NJ Sharing Network’s life-saving mission in local schools, faith-based organizations and community associations. “We have all experienced how health issues such as hypertension, diabetes and kidney failure have impacted those around us – our mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, friends and neighbors. That’s why there is a greater need than ever for transplants among our racial and ethnic minorities. We need the active support of our community members to help educate others and dispel any myths and misinformation about organ and tissue donation,” said Peoples.

For more information about ways to support the #DonationNeedsDiversity campaign, please visit www.NJSharingNetwork.org/donation-needs-diversity or contact E. Denise Peoples at [email protected] To learn more, get involved and register as an organ and tissue donor, visit www.NJSharingNetwork.org.

About NJ Sharing Network

NJ Sharing Network is the federally designated non-profit organization responsible for recovering organs and tissue for the nearly 4,000 New Jersey residents currently waiting for a life-saving transplant. With headquarters in New Providence, NJ, the organization is part of the national recovery system, serving the 110,000 people on the national waiting list. NJ Sharing Network was selected by NJBiz as one of the state’s “Best Places to Work” for the third consecutive year. To learn more, get involved and register as an organ and tissue donor, visit www.NJSharingNetwork.org.

About the NJ Sharing Network Foundation

The NJ Sharing Network Foundation is committed to increasing the number of lives saved through innovative transplant research, family support, public awareness and education about the life-saving benefits of organ and tissue donation and transplantation. By making a contribution, you empower our efforts, bringing us a step closer to providing the greatest gift of all... the Gift of Life.

Photo Courtesy of Gary Mignone, NJ Sharing Network

