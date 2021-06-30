Hackensack Meridian Health Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Circle of Compassion Team Member Financial Assistance Program by

Edison, NJ – June 28, 2021 – Hackensack Meridian Health is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Circle of Compassion program, which provides timely and equitable financial assistance to team members affected by a disaster or emergent, personal monetary hardship.

Through the generosity of donors and 100% of Hackensack Meridian Health’s senior leadership team, more than $3 million has been raised, with over $2.3 million being awarded to date to 1,960 team members impacted by COVID-19 and other challenges.

The program is built on three guiding principles: complete confidentiality; expediency – reviewing applications within 30 days; and compassionate equity with decisions based upon outlined criteria and with compassion. While the pandemic has slowed the rate at which applications are being filed, there is still a great need and the committee tasked with the often emotional review of these submissions, continues to receive approximately 100 requests per month. The network credits the community for helping to make this program possible.

Kenneth said he only cried three times in his life. “The first time was when my mother passed away; the second time was when my son died and the third time was when I found out the Circle of Compassion approved my application.” He continued, “I am happy to be alive. When I wake up in the morning, the rest is easy.”

