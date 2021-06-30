ONE TEN IN JERSEY CITY DEBUTS LANDSCAPED OUTDOOR PATIO COMPLETING 100,000+ SF OF AMENITIES by

June 28 2021

Posted in News & Views

IN THE ENCLAVE COLLECTION

Over 70% of Homes Leased at the Luxury Rental Community as Renters Respond to Highly-Amenitized Lifestyle on Jersey City’s Hoboken Border

The debut of a private landscaped outdoor patio at One Ten, which includes BBQs, dining spaces, lounge seating, and firepits, finalized the more than 100,000 square feet of lifestyle amenities available to residents of the luxury six-story building which is part of the wildly successful Enclave Collection, a series of three buildings developed by BNE Real Estate Group, McKinney Properties and Hoboken Brownstone Company. In addition to the expansive deck, residents at One Ten also have access to a private a dog run.

The coveted outdoor spaces join a long list of five-star indoor amenities to create the complete and vibrant lifestyle that has generated record breaking rental activity at One Ten, which saw an incredible 80 leases signed in a recent 30-day period alone. Steps from their front door, residents can enjoy an elegant lounge, modern fitness center with virtual fitness programs, co-working lounge with private offices and a coffee bar. Additional conveniences include 24/7 concierge service, Amazon® package lockers, covered parking, complimentary shuttle service to the Hoboken PATH Station, and nearby Citi Bikes.

Access to amenities for One Ten residents does not end there. There’s also a spectacular rooftop pool deck with private cabanas, a rooftop bar and NYC skyline views within the community, along with a bowling alley, movie theatre, multi-sport simulator, and more.

“With over 70% of its homes leased, One Ten has set the pace in Downtown Jersey City’s rental market,” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors, the building’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent. “One Ten was perfectly positioned to meet the surge of young professionals and couples who were looking to strike out on their own from roommate shares or those wanting a luxury, modern building to call home in the wake of COVID-19. Here, they found oversized homes lined with designer features, an amenity package that’s second to none and a tremendous location that’s near Jersey City’s lively downtown and close to mass transit into New York City.”

One Ten features 238 upscale rental residences that include extra-large studio floor plans offering more than 600 square feet of luxe living space, as well as stylish one-and two-bedroom residences. Homes at the Minno & Wasko-designed building include nine-foot ceilings, kitchens with white quartz countertops, two-tone gray and white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, gas cooking, full height tiled baths, custom modular closets, and in-home washer & dryers. Select residences offer private outdoor balconies or patios. Monthly rents currently start from $1,890 with new, limited-time incentives that include up to five months free rent.

One Ten is the final phase of the highly popular Enclave Collection, which delivered more than 600 luxury apartments across three separate buildings to the vibrant neighborhood over the past two years. One Ten’s ultra-convenient location at 110 Hoboken Avenue provides easy access to some of New Jersey’s most dynamic urban centers. Less than ten minutes away, the Hoboken PATH train whisks commuters into New York City and provides access to NJ Transit train service. The building is also convenient to the New Jersey Turnpike extension for an easy commute into north and central New Jersey.

For more information on One Ten and to schedule a visit to experience the building’s furnished model homes and amenities, please call 201-659-0069 or visitwww.OneTenJC.com.

