The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, June 30 2021 @ 03:53 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, June 30 2021 @ 03:53 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

DARLINGTON COUNTY PARK SWIMMING AREA NOW OPEN DAILY

Upper and Lower Swimming Lakes will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Wibit Splash Zone obstacle course now accepting credit card payments

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the swimming area at Darlington County Park located in Mahwah is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.  This includes the Wibit Splash Zone water obstacle course, which is available to individuals above 39 inches tall, for an additional fee.

 

Darlington County Park and the Wibit Splash Zone obstacle course accept cash payment as well as all major credit cards. Operation of the swimming area is weather permitting and for the latest updates visit www.co.bergen.nj.us or follow the Bergen County Parks System on social media:

·         Facebook

·         Instagram

·         Twitter

Darlington County Park will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols set forth by the NJ Department of Health and the CDC.

Admission pricing for Darlington County Park

Weekend Admission Pricing:

$10 – Bergen County residents (ages 18-61)

$6 – Children (ages 5-17)

$15 – Out of county adults (ages 18-61)

$6 – Out of county senior citizens (ages 62 and up)

$2 – Bergen County senior citizens (ages 62 and up)

 

Weekday Admission Pricing (starting Monday, June 28th):

$8 – Bergen County residents (ages 18-61)

$6 – Children (ages 5-17)

$10 – Out of county adults (ages 18-61)

$3 – Out of county senior citizens (ages 62 and up)

$2 – Bergen County senior citizens (ages 62 and up)

 

Wibit Splash Zone pricing is listed as follows:

$10 ­– Bergen County residents (single session)

$15 – Out of county (single session)

 

Darlington County Park is comprised of 178 acres nestled at the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains in Mahwah. The park features three lakes, white sand beaches, a wooded picnic area, open lawns, tennis and handball courts, and a bird and wildlife observation. It is prized as one of the crown jewels within the Bergen County Parks System, which spans over 9,000 acres, including a nationally accredited zoo, six golf courses, 21 parks, two horseback riding areas, an environmental center, and nine historic sites.

 

  DARLINGTON COUNTY PARK SWIMMING AREA NOW OPEN DAILY
Recent News
