Northern NJ Community Foundation to Hold 'Improving Food Security Through Gardening'
The COVID-19 pandemic brought attention to a serious problem facing the region for some time: food security. According to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, food insecurity grew more than 50% and increased more than 75% for children in the Garden State. People turned to gardening and growing their own food. This also highlighted another problem -- food waste. According to Ample Harvest, home gardeners waste up to 11 billion pounds of food each year.
How can individuals and communities leverage gardening to improve food security, while building closed loop food systems? A panel of regional experts in New Jersey will present their findings in the NNJCF's webinar. Moderator Mary Blanusa, executive director of the NNJCF, will lead a question and answer session after the panel discussion.
Meet the Panel
An esteemed panel of experts will share their insights:
· Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Zur. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bergen County Food Security Task Force was established to coordinate food collection and distribution efforts countywide and to connect growers with pantries to address the need for food.
· Tobias Fox, Newark Science and Sustainability – Community drive solutions can be accomplished through community gardening and sponsored Community Supported Agriculture shares.
· Melanie McDermott, Sustainable Jersey – Sustainable Jersey Actions for Green Teams – Communities can expand gardening, improve food security and get Sustainable Jersey points.
· Chantelle Walker, Greens Do Good – Year round access to fresh produce can be achieved through vertical farming, while providing skills training and jobs to adults with autism.
· Gary Oppenheimer, AmpleHarvest.org – Connect gardeners and food pantries to eliminate food waste and improve food security.
Environment Focus Area
The webinar is presented by the NNJCF's environment focus area. The NNJCF works with regional municipalities to encourage and facilitate their subscribing to the certification program conducted by Sustainable Jersey. The Foundation is organizing a collaborative initiative comprising academic institutions, corporations, environmental organizations, and media groups to identify, research, and implement regional projects to increase climate change resilience, while raising public and business awareness of the threats of global warming.
For further information about the webinar or the NNJCF's work, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608.
About NNJCF
Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.
For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen, Instagram at nnjcf, Twitter @NNJCF and YouTube.
