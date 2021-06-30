HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF BERGEN COUNTY by

an Official Charity Partner of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon

Westwood, New Jersey, June 29, 2021— Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, Inc. was named an Official Charity Partner for the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place on November 7.

This year serves as the 50th celebratory running of the marathon. Habitat Bergen will be among the more than 400 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world’s most popular marathon.



As a community level charity, Habitat Bergen will have a team of 5 runners.

“Do what you can with all you have, wherever you are.” – Theodore Roosevelt

“Supporting charitable causes and organizations are a long-standing tradition of the TCS New York City Marathon as it serves as one of the world’s largest fundraising platforms,” said Christine Burke, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. “The marathon exemplifies the running community’s spirit of giving back, and no group demonstrates that more than the thousands who choose to run for charity. We are proud to support the efforts of the Habitat Bergen team and the positive impact they have made to their community.”

The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf.

Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $350 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.

The 2021 TCS New York City Marathon will commemorate the race’s 50th running with runners from all over the world participating in-person and virtually. The marathon began in 1970 and has become one of the most anticipated annual mass sporting events in New York City. This year’s marathon will once again bring together people of all ages and abilities reflecting the resilience and strength of the running community.

Habitat Bergen joins in a common goal with other affiliates of this international organization to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the face of the earth by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat builds or rehabilitates simple, decent, homes and sells them to low income families at cost but with no interest charged.

Habitat is a people-to-people partnership, which joins all of us together regardless of race, nationality, religion or socioeconomic status.

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

