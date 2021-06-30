NY WATERWAY TO LAUNCH NEW WEEKEND FERRY SERVICE TO IKEA IN BROOKLYN by

Beginning Saturday, July 3, NY Waterway is launching a free new ferry service to IKEA in Red Hook, Brooklyn for IKEA customers from Pier 79/Midtown Ferry Terminal, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and Pier 11/Wall Street. New Jersey passengers can connect to the new service from cross-Hudson ferries by transferring at any Manhattan terminal. The service will run on weekends and extend all summer long.

“We hope to make the trip to IKEA a little bit easier and a lot more pleasant with a free ferry ride from our Manhattan terminals. We’re excited to partner with IKEA to launch this new service for the summer,” said Armand Pohan, President, CEO and Chairman of NY Waterway.

“We are excited to reintroduce our ferry service to our customers after a year off,” said Mike Baker, New York Market Manager for IKEA. “At IKEA we believe that sustainability, accessibility and affordability should be included in every aspect of our customers’ journey.”

NY Waterway is a safe way to travel, offering open-air top decks and continuous sanitizing of all terminals, ferries and shuttles. Face coverings are required inside terminals and inside all ferry cabins and shuttles, and social distancing is encouraged.

NEW Weekend IKEA Brooklyn Ferry Service starting Saturday, July 3

Ferries will depart from Pier 79/Midtown Ferry Terminal between 11:05am and 7pm, making stops for pick-ups at Brookfield Place/Battery Park City, and Pier 11/Wall Street to IKEA in Red Hook. Return service from IKEA will run from 11:55am to 7:25pm.

July 4 Holiday Schedule:

For Sunday, July 4 ONLY, service will begin earlier from Pier 79/Midtown Ferry Terminal, running from 9:25am to 4:05pm (again with stops for pick-ups at Brookfield Place/Battery Park City, and Pier 11/Wall Street). Return service from IKEA will run from 10:15am to 4:55pm.

For IKEA ferry schedules, visit nywaterway.com/IKEA

Get updates at 1-800-53-FERRY (7am - 11am Monday - Friday), nywaterway.com, facebook.com/nywaterway​ or twitter.com/ridetheferry.

