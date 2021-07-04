Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, July 04 2021 @ 04:31 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, July 04 2021 @ 04:31 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NY WATERWAY ADDS 3RD SIGHT-SEEING CRUISE TO MEET DEMAND FOR THE MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS

July 1, 2021--NY Waterway has added a third departure to meet demand for the July 4 fireworks cruises this Independence Day.

NY Waterway is giving passengers unparalleled views of the Macy’s 45th Annual 4th of July fireworks display from the East River—the nation’s largest synchronized fireworks event.

Each cruise offers food, beverages, a DJ and music synchronized to the fireworks to make the celebration truly memorable. 

Spots are still available! Book your today! Purchase tickets for your cruise at: nywaterway.com/july4

NY Waterway is offering three early evening cruise departures from the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken, NJ, which has indoor parking and is easily accessible by bus and light rail. Ticketholders from New York City will receive a free round trip on NY Waterway ferries between Midtown and Port Imperial to make traveling to and from the cruise quick and easy.

Each cruise will tour New York Harbor and its major sites before reaching an ideal vantage point for the fireworks, just after sunset.

July 4th Cruise Details:​

Port Imperial Departures:

6:45pm

7:00pm – SOLD OUT

7:05pm - NEW!

Pricing

Adults: $165

Children 4-12: $125 

Seniors: $155

Purchase tickets for your cruise at: nywaterway.com/july4

  NY WATERWAY ADDS 3RD SIGHT-SEEING CRUISE TO MEET DEMAND FOR THE MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS
