Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Grant to Support Summer Camp for Bereaved Youngsters
Camp Clover is a four-day bereavement camp for children and teens located at Camp Riverbend in Warren, New Jersey. The special camp is provided free-of-charge and supported through donations for youngsters in first through eighth grades. A supportive place is provided for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one in their lives.
NNJCF Philanthropic Services
For 23 years, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation has served northern New Jersey bringing people and organizations together to address pressing issues and needs in the region. With a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities, the NNJCF provides donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact through various types of funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options.
"Over the past two years, the number of donor advised funds has grown significantly nationwide. Their popularity comes from not only the good they can do through grantmaking -- especially in times of crisis like the pandemic -- but also because of worthwhile tax benefits. Donors can receive an initial tax deduction upon establishing the fund and enjoy tax-free growth. The initial tax deduction also presents donors with the option of charitable 'bunching' multiple years’ worth of donations into a fund, so they can itemize deductions for that year," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.
About NNJCF
Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.
For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen, Instagram at nnjcf, Twitter @NNJCF and YouTube.
Photo Caption: The DeAnna Stark Pasciuto family put their hands together. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michael Pasciuto
