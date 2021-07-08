CarePlus NJ Expands Community Education Series with Addition of Monthly Workshops by

Wednesday, July 07 2021 @ 10:31 AM EDT

Launches free Summer Series Education Program

Paramus, N.J. (July 7, 2021) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces a free Summer Series education program comprised of three monthly virtual workshops.

Part Care Plus NJ’s Community Education Series, the monthly workshops will focus on a variety of topics ranging from behavioral health, youth mental health, self-care, suicide prevention and diversity and inclusion.

The first Summer Series workshop entitled “Self-Care: Practicing Mindfulness & Gratitude,” took place on June 24th exploring a combination of theories and practices based in yoga, meditation and positive-psychology and how the techniques can be used to cultivate happiness and compassion. The session is available on-demand on CarePlus NJ’s Facebook page.

Focusing on youth mental health, the second virtual Summer Series workshop entitled “Youth Mental Health 101” will take place on July 8th from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. and be hosted by CarePlus NJ’s Ashley Morolla, LPC, Program Manager and Crisis and Trauma Specialist. In the one-hour workshop, Morolla will provide an overview of mental health challenges and disorders facing today’s youth and offer ways to support a peer or friend coping with these challenges. Additionally, participants will learn about various mental health disorders impacting youth, the need for reducing the stigma around mental health, warning signs of mental health problems among youth, and the risk factors that can impact their mental health resiliency.

Rounding out the Summer Series, the third free virtual workshop, “Suicide Prevention and Response” will take place on August 19th from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and center on the signs and symptoms of suicide in youth and adults. CarePlus NJ’s Lisa Montuore, LCSW, Associate Vice President Hospital and Community Services, will discuss about how to effectively intervene and respond in a way that increases protective factors, or mitigates risk. This training will also highlight the impact that COVID-19 may have on individuals at risk such as increased isolation, substance use, the increased potential for intimate partner violence, and PTSD particularly among essential healthcare workers and first responders.

“We launched our Community Education Series earlier this year as a means to engage the community on a number of timely issues related to mental health, diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Caitlyn Yerves, Senior Director of Marketing and Community Relations. “As a continuation of these efforts, we are rolling out our monthly workshop series as another key component of this initiative. CarePlus NJ experts will be exploring several engaging topics over the coming months relevant to both mental health professionals as well as the community as a whole, so we encourage those interested to join us for one or more of these informative events.”

In addition to the free monthly workshops this summer, and schedule of trainings throughout the year, CarePlus NJ’s Community Education Series is also offering free virtual roundtable discussions and candid conversations among community leaders, experts and advocates, on a range of topics related to combatting racism, promoting diversity and inclusion, and enacting change. Two roundtable events took place this Spring, with one panel addressing anti-Asian violence and another that discussed racial disparities in access to maternal health care. The next panel in the Community Education series is slated to take place in July and will explore fatherhood and men’s mental health featuring experts from CarePlus NJ’s Maternal and Family Center.

Registration is now open for the free Summer Series workshops as well as additional workshops offered through CarePlus NJ’s Community Education Series. To register for an upcoming event or workshop, or to learn more about CarePlus NJ’s Community Education Series, please visit https://careplusnj.org/workshops-courses/ or contact [email protected] with any questions.

About CarePlus NJ

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus NJ is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus NJ provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus NJ is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus NJ and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

