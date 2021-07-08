DEADLINE FOR BERGEN COUNTY RENTAL RELIEF APPROACHING, RESIDENTS STILL ENCOURAGED TO APPLY by

Wednesday, July 07 2021

Posted in News & Views

July 23 will be the Last Opportunity for Residents to Apply for the Rental and Utility Relief

Bergen County tenants can now apply online at BergenCountyCARES.org

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County is still encouraging residents to apply for the Bergen County Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program (ERAP), which started on June 14, 2021. The deadline for applications is Friday, July 23, 2021.



The program provides financial relief for Bergen County residents unable to meet their rental obligation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible ERAP applicants can apply for up to 12 months of assistance to cover unpaid back rent and gas and electric utility expenses (payable for amounts past due as of March 13, 2020). Amounts approved for funding will be paid directly to property owners and utility providers.

Residents can apply for funding online at www.BergenCountyCARES.org. Thanks to a partnership with Greater Bergen Community Action, residents can also receive in-person help to apply for a program. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 201-464-8970.

Landlords please make sure to register your contact information or provide it to your tenants as landlord contact information is critical for program verification and payment process.

Immigration status does not affect eligibility and language translation services are available. For more information, residents can visit www.BergenCountyCARES.org or call 855-203-6952 where a call center representative can assist. These resources will be available until July 23, 2021.

“If you have faced financial hardship during COVID-19, it is crucial that you apply today,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “The Bergen County Rental Relief Program provides financial relief and assistance to all residents regardless of their immigration status. We want to ensure that our residents have these resources they need to recover after the pandemic.”

“Our community was financially impacted because of the pandemic,” said Commissioner Chair Steve Tanelli. “The Emergency Rental Relief Program will bring closure and reassurance to our residents who fear losing their homes. We encourage everyone to have their applications in before July 23 in order to ensure they are qualified for funding.”

To qualify for the Bergen County Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program funding, applicants must meet the following criteria:

● Bergen County resident primarily responsible for paying rent;

● Make less than 80% of the average median income of Bergen County (e.g., less than $78,500 for a family of four);

● Experienced a loss of income since March 13, 2020 related to the Covid-19 pandemic;

● Provide required supporting documentation (copies of state-issued ID, tax returns, lease or other proof of income/residence may be acceptable, etc.).

● In order to be eligible for the program, tenants must provide complete responses to the grant program application portal found at www.BergenCountyCARES.org. Once submitted, applicants will be notified of the funding decision and, if approved, the funds will be provided to the landlord or utility provider on their behalf.

The Bergen County CARES Emergency Rental Assistance Program is funded through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program Federal relief fund. For more information, please visit www.BergenCountyCARES.org.

