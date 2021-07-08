BERGEN COUNTY ANNOUCES RETURN OF SUMMER CONCERTS & MOVIES IN THE PARK by

Wednesday, July 07 2021 @ 10:34 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Five County Park System sites to host free movies and concerts this summer beginning on July 8

Concert Schedule

Overpeck County Park Amphitheatre – 40 Fort Lee Road, Leonia

Thursday, July 8 – Shadows of the 60’s (Tribute to Motown’s Super Groups) 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 10 – New Jersey Wind Symphony (Premier Wind Ensemble) 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 15 – Eaglemania (Eagles Tribute Band) 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22 – Cameos (Music from the 50’s, 60’s , and 70’s) 7:30 p.m.

Thursday July 29 – The Infernos (America’s #1 Showband) 7:30 p.m.

Riverside County Park – 516 River Road, North Arlington

Tuesday, July 13 – The Infernos (America’s #1 Showband) 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27 – Cameos (Music from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s) 7:00 p.m.

Van Saun County Park – 216 Forest Avenue, Paramus

Saturday, July 24 – New Jersey Wind Symphony (Premier Wind Ensemble) 6:30 p.m.

Music at the Barn – Wortendyke Barn Museum, 13 Pascack Road, Park Ridge

Sunday, July 25 – The Charlie Jones Group, 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 29 – Dean Shot and the Solid Senders, 4 p.m.

Sunday, September 26 – The Detours, 4 p.m.

Sunday, October 24 – Bluegrass & Cider, 1 p.m.

Movie Schedule (All movies start at sunset, approximately 8:30 p.m.)

Van Saun County Park – 216 Forest Avenue, Paramus

Friday, July 16 – The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG)

Friday, July 23 – Trolls: World Tour (PG)

Friday, July 30 – Scoob! (PG)

Friday, August 6 – The Croods: A New Age (PG)

Wednesday, August 11 – Kajillionaire (Rated R)

Friday, August 13 – Onward (PG)

Wednesday, August 18 – The Invisible Man (Rated R)

Friday, August 20 – Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

Wednesday, August 25 – Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13)

Friday, August 27 – Aladdin (2019) (PG)

Darlington Lake – 600 Darlington Ave, Mahwah

Wednesday, July 14 – Gretel and Hansel (PG-13)

Wednesday, July 21 – Tesla (PG-13)

Riverside County Park – 516 River Road, North Arlington

Wednesday, July 28 – Barb and Star Go to La Vista del Mar (PG-13)

Wednesday, August 4 – Coming 2 America (PG-13)

Shakespeare in the Park

The County of Bergen has also collaborated with Black Box PAC to bring Shakespeare in the Park to the Overpeck County Park Amphitheatre. Performances of Hamlet and As You Like It will run from July 23 to August 29. For the complete schedule visit https://www.blackboxpac.com/shakespeare-in-the-park.

All events are weather permitting. To keep up with the latest updates visit www.co.bergen.nj.us or follow the Bergen County Parks System on social media:

The Bergen County Parks Department is dedicated to providing recreation opportunities for all, preserving open space, enhancing environmental health, and protecting significant cultural and historic site for current and future generations. The Bergen County Parks System, which has been connecting people to nature for over 74 years, spans over 9,000 acres and includes a nationally accredited zoo, 6 golf courses, 21 parks, 2 horseback riding areas, an environmental center and 9 historic sites.

