Summer Music Programs for Kids at West Side Presbyterian Church

RIDGEWOOD—Do your children love to sing? Are you looking for something different, fun and meaningful for them to do this summer?

West Side’s 49th Annual Summer Choir School is happening in person - August 16 to 20, 8:30 am to 12:00 pm - for children who are entering grades 3 through 8. This fun summer experience combines joyful music with faith formation, community and a choice of activities like handbells, Orff instruments, and sports and games. Cost: $45 for the first child, $35 for each additional child in the family.

Have younger kids at home? Little Learners Music Camp, for children entering kindergarten through 2nd grade, will meet from 8:30 am to 10:00 am, August 16 to 20 for singing, Bible stories, crafts and more. Cost: $20 per child.

Please note: The number of participants is limited due to social distancing, and masks are required.

An excellent staff, some of whom were once Summer Choir School choristers, will lead the program under the direction of Deborah Holden-Holloway, minister of music at West Side.

Visit westside.org/kids-teens to register and secure your child’s spot. Registration deadline: July 20. You don’t need to be a member of the church to participate. All are invited to join us!

Founded in 1912, West Side is a welcoming, inclusive church where people of all ages grow in faith, form lasting friendships and help our neighbors in need. West Side is located at 6 South Monroe Street in Ridgewood. For more information, please visit westside.org.

