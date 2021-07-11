Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey Welcomes Three New Girl Representatives to the Board of Directors by

Girl Representatives will help the Board carry out mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place

Riverdale, N.J. – July 7, 2021 – Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey (GSNNJ), the preeminent leadership development organization for girls in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, welcomes three new Girl Representatives to its Board of Directors for 2021. In the spirit of Girl Scouts’ girl-led programming, a Girl Representative to the Board of Directors is a Girl Scout Ambassador in grade 11 who represents her peers and advocates for girl leadership as one of the voices of GSNNJ’s girl members.

Girl Representatives are elected by the Board of Development committee for a one-year term based on their commitment to Girl Scouting, leadership experience and work within their communities. This prestigious position is greatly respected, valued, and appreciated by the voting members of the Board of Directors. This year’s elected Girl Representatives hail from across the region and bring their diverse voices and unique backgrounds to the Board:

Elise Choi, a Girl Scout Ambassador from Upper Saddle River, has been a Girl Scout for 12 years with the Upper Saddle River/ Saddle River service unit. Gold Award Girl Scout Elise is a human rights advocate who has devoted much of her time to helping her community. In addition to Girl Scouting, she is a member of the Northern Highlands Regional High School Debate Team, Model UN Club, Leo Club and NJ Coalition Against Human Trafficking. She says her time as a Girl Scout has shaped her to be a better leader, team player, student, and most importantly, friend. As she takes on the role of Girl Representative to the Board of Directors, Elise is looking forward to mentoring and helping others find personal growth and success. As a passionate crusader for human rights, Elise will also use this opportunity to give back to the community that has supported her throughout her time as a Girl Scout.

Emma Vales, a Girl Scout Ambassador from Morris Plains, has been a Girl Scout for 12 years with the Hanover service unit. In Emma’s Girl Scouting and personal life she is committed to being a leader and serving her community, whether that is through independently leading a sewing workshop for younger Girl Scouts as part of her Silver Award project, advocating for disability rights, or volunteering at Community Soup Kitchen in Morristown. Outside of Girl Scouting, Emma participates in several extracurriculars at Villa Walsh Academy including, Mock Trial, Towerette --the school’s newspaper, Forensics public speaking competition, and St. Lucy’s Angels / Life Witness. Emma is eager to share her experiences gained through Girl Scouting and other activities as one of the Girl Representatives for the Board of Directors.

Christine Hruby, a Girl Scout Ambassador from Flanders, NJ, has been a Girl Scout for 12 years with the Mount Olive service unit. With a diverse background in extracurriculars at Pope John XXIII Regional High School and community activities including, Philosophy Club, Multicultural Club, varsity sports, Girls Who Code, National Math Honors Society, and Altar Serving, Christine has devoted much of her time to helping others and gaining leadership experience. Most notably, Christine earned her Gold Award by helping dementia and Alzheimer’s patients by providing them with dementia blankets and sensory boxes. Christine is excited to share her experience as a Girl Scout with the Board of Directors to present contemporary ideas to help them plan meaningful events and represent her fellow peers.

“Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership in an environment designed for and by girls. Our Girl Representatives to the Board of Directors play an integral role in the continued success of our organization, the girls, and communities we serve,” said Betty Garger, President and Chief Executive Office for Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “Our newest Girl Representatives have demonstrated hard work, initiative, and leadership among their peers and the community at large. I am confident that Elise, Emma and Christine will be strong assets to the Board of Directors as they continue to help build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.”

Girl Representatives work with other members of the GSNNJ Board of Directors, which is comprised of inspiring business leaders from diverse backgrounds and industries, to help set the strategic vision for the organization as it works to carry out its mission. Elise, Emma and Christine will serve a one-year term, which started at the GSNNJ Annual Meeting on May 19, 2021.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey Board of Directors, visit https://www.gsnnj.org/en/about-girl-scouts/our-council/board-of-directors.html.

About Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey

Girl Scouts of the USA is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. With programs from coast-to-coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success in a safe, no-limits place designed for and by girls. The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is a one-of-a-kind leadership development program that that builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey serves girls ages 5-18 in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, bringing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to over 24,000 girls and nearly 13,000 adult members. Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey is committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for every girl and her family.

To learn more about the GSNNJ or to volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsnnj.org and stay connected by following GSNNJ on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

