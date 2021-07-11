Ramapo College Partners with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for Vaccination Clinics by

Saturday, July 10 2021 @ 06:23 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

MAHWAH, N.J. – Rolling up your sleeves for a vaccine is about to get a little easier. Ramapo College of New Jersey is pleased to announce a partnership with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center to utilize the College’s Mahwah campus to host a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics this summer. The clinics, which are open to the public, are scheduled for July 14 and July 20 from 3-6 p.m.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available and are free to all individuals, regardless of insurance status. The CDC advises that individuals ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, and individuals ages 18 and older are eligible to receive the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Registration is required in order to receive either the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For individuals who opt to receive the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose will be available on Ramapo’s campus on August 4 and August 10, from 3-6 p.m.

Individuals can visit www.ramapo.edu/health/covid-19-vaccine/clinic/ for registration and other information. The New Bridge Medical Center staff will administer the vaccines.

Individuals are required to bring their driver’s license or other form of ID, and, if applicable, an insurance card to their appointment. Questions about the vaccine program can be directed to [email protected]

Ramapo College is requiring that all students be fully vaccinated for the fall 2021 semester. For more information, visit www.ramapo.edu/health/covid-19-vaccine/

Ramapo College of New Jersey is the state’s premier public liberal arts college and is committed to academic excellence through interdisciplinary and experiential learning, and international and intercultural understanding. The College is ranked #1 among New Jersey public institutions by College Choice, has been named one of the 50 Most Beautiful College Campuses in America by CondeNast Traveler, and is recognized as a top college by U.S. News & World Report, Kiplinger’s, Princeton Review and Money magazine, among others. Ramapo College is also distinguished as a Career Development College of Distinction by CollegesofDistinction.com, boasts the best campus housing in New Jersey on Niche.com, and is designated a “Military Friendly College” in Victoria Media’s Guide to Military Friendly Schools.

Established in 1969, Ramapo College offers bachelor’s degrees in the arts, business, data science, humanities, social sciences and the sciences, as well as in professional studies, which include business, education, nursing and social work. In addition, the College offers courses leading to teacher certification at the elementary and secondary levels, and offers graduate programs leading to master’s degrees in Accounting, Business Administration, Creative Music Technology, Data Science, Educational Technology, Educational Leadership, Nursing, Social Work and Special Education, as well as a post-master’s Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Advertisement