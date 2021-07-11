Team Liberty Transplant Recipients and Donor Families Participate in Donate Life Transplant Games Sports Competitions by

Saturday, July 10 2021 @ 06:35 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Members of Team Liberty, a program of NJ Sharing Network, recently participated in golf, swimming, and bowling competitions as part of the Donate Life Transplant Games, a multi-sport festival event that promotes the need for organ and tissue donation.

Team Liberty members hit the links at Galloping Hill Park and Golf Course in Kenilworth, raced in the pools at Berkeley Aquatic Club in New Providence and aimed for strikes at Majestic Lanes in Hopelawn and Boonton Lanes. Team Liberty is comprised of organ and tissue transplant recipients and their families, donor families, living donors and transplant professionals from throughout the tri-state area.

Every two years, Team Liberty and teams from across the country gather to compete and celebrate the gift of life during the Donate Life Transplant Games. This year for the re-imagined Transplant Games, transplant recipients and living donors across the country are participating remotely in competitions in their home cities leading up to a series of fun and uplifting awareness events that will be held in-person at American Dream in the Meadowlands from July 16 through July 19. All are welcome to attend the in-person events at American Dream. For more information, please visit https://www.njsharingnetwork.org/tga

In New Jersey, there are nearly 4,000 residents currently waiting for a life-saving transplant, and one person in New Jersey dies every three days waiting for a transplant. Just one organ and tissue donor can save 8 lives and enhance the lives of over 75 people. To learn more, get involved and register as an organ and tissue donor, visit www.NJSharingNetwork.org.

PHOTO COURTESY OF NJ SHARING NETWORK

Advertisement