20,000 SF OF WORLD-CLASS OUTDOOR AMENITIES CREATE PERFECT SUMMER OASIS AT THE ATWATER IN BERGEN COUNTY

Saturday, July 10 2021 @ 06:47 PM EDT

Luxury Bogota Rental Community Boasts Outdoor Pool, Sun Deck, Cabanas and More

BOGOTA, NJ – Summer is in full swing at The Atwater where developer PCD Development has officially unveiled 20,000 square-feet of resort-inspired outdoor amenities at the upscale rental community on the Hackensack River in Bogota, NJ.

The outdoor oasis at the waterfront neighborhood introduces a perfect place to soak up the sun with a magnificent pool, expansive sun deck, cabanas and sunbathing/yoga lawn. There’s also an outdoor work-from-home space, fire pits, dining area with four BBQ grills and an approximately 2,000-foot-long riverfront walkway which will meander along the Hackensack River. What’s more, a resident-only outdoor theater is in the works.

The dynamic outdoor amenities join a long list of indoor amenities to create a lively and social vibe at The Atwater. Highlighting the indoor lifestyle opportunities is The Atwater Club, featuring a clubroom with billiards and a bar, resident lounge with a fireplace, 2,200 square-foot fitness center with a yoga studio, a game/arcade room, business center with individualized working spaces, coffee bar, an Amazon package locker system and a children’s playroom. Upon completion, the community will also include other on-site conveniences such as retail services, indoor bike storage, dog wash station, and a public dog park.

“From the gorgeous pool, fire pits and barbeque stations to the luxury accommodations in The Atwater Club, this community provides a complete package of five-star amenities that’s a rare find in Bergen County’s rental market,” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors, the exclusive marketing and leasing agent for The Atwater.

“The Atwater sits in the heart of densely populated Bergen County, but it has the unusual amenity of being located on approximately 13 acres of land, so we were able to create a tremendous outdoor amenity package,” added Jonathan Stein, founder and managing member of PCD Development. “We believe this is one of the most unique and special amenity offerings in this region, creatively designed to take full advantage of our exceptional waterfront location.

The comprehensive offering of five-star amenities has played a huge role in the leasing success at The Atwater, which has recently released a new offering of 107 rental homes to accommodate high demand. The third and final residential building in the community’s initial phase, the new release offers a selection of one- and two-bedrooms with monthly rents starting in the $2,000s with grand opening incentives of up to two months free on a 26-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available.

Stylish apartments at The Atwater are loaded with designer interior features and appointments, including 9’ ceilings, luxury plank flooring, a smart lock system, full-size in-home washer and dryer, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops, and lavish baths with double vanities in most homes. A balcony or patio in every residence provides much sought-after private outdoor space.

The Atwater’s location in the heart of Bergen County gives it a decisive advantage in the market. Though mostly laid back and residential, Bogota offers many local restaurants, bars, boutique shops and services, including Luka’s Italian Cuisine and Riviera Maya’s authentic Mexican fare. There’s casual nightlife at 101 Pub or Andy’s Corner Bar, while everyday conveniences and services can be found at the many grocers, bakeries and personal care salons located throughout the borough. Some of the best shopping in the country is located within a 10 minutes’ drive of the community, including major national retailers at the Garden State Plaza and Paramus Park Mall. The Shops at Riverside® offers a sophisticated mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Bloomingdales, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Morton’s Steakhouse, Houston’s, and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Bogota is also ideally situated near a multitude of transportation options. Its southern edge is bordered by Interstate 80, delivering commuters to the George Washington Bridge in just under 10 minutes, and is easily connected to Routes 17, 4 and the New Jersey Turnpike. New Jersey Transit bus service is available via the 182 and 167 lines into the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal.

For more information on The Atwater and to schedule a private, in-person appointment to experience the amenities and fully furnished model residences, visit www.TheAtwater.com or call 201.340.1000. The community is located at 1000 West Fort Lee Road, Bogota, NJ 07603.

