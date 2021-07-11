The Community Chest Raises Record $125,000 to Respond to Increased Need in Area Spurred on by COVID-19 by

The events' net proceeds will provide competitive grants to nonprofit agencies responding to increased need and additional services created by COVID-19 in the community. Nina Pineda, an award-winning broadcast journalist with WABC-TV “7 On Your Side", returned to emcee the gala.

With the motto 'Neighbors Helping Neighbors', The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make communities stronger and benefit people in the area. Through a competitive process, grants will be awarded to nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations targeting these needs in the area: food insecurity, mental health services; programming to support COVID-19 learning loss, with a focus on social and emotional development and not academic support; programming to assist students with applying to college; and support of The Chest's Young Women's Leadership Awards.



"We are deeply gratified by the community's participation in our first golf outing and their support of our virtual gala. These two fundraising events will enable The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County to award grants to nonprofit agencies responding to the increased demand for services to people in need, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the funds raised from our gala's online auction will also give youngsters an opportunity to attend day camp activities in a nurturing, supportive environment," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, DSW, Executive Director, The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County.



The gala celebrated these honorees for their involvement and contributions to the community:



• Corporate Philanthropy Award - Lakeland Bank,



• Community Leadership Award - Family Promise of Bergen County, and



• Young Philanthropists Award - Ayla Uram.



Sponsors



The golf outing, co-chaired by Matthew B. Libien, First Vice President-Investment Officer, Financial Advisor, Certified Financial Planner at Wells Fargo Advisors, and John Wilkens, Licensed Insurance Agent at Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency, attracted 120 players. The support of these sponsors was critical to the event's success: Bond Street Loans, Citi Private Bank, Hanover Insurance Group, Lakeland Bank, Otterstedt Insurance Agency, Progressive, Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency, RSK Associates, Travelers Insurance, Wells Fargo, Cullari Carrico, and Punit Menda.



The gala drew a range of sponsors. Corporate sponsors included: Lakeland Bank, Kamson Corporation, Connect One Bank, Otterstedt Insurance, Englewood Health, Jaguar LandRover Englewood, BMW of Tenafly, Boyd Richards Parker and Colonelli, Valley Bank, DecoTech, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Wolfgang’s Auto Repair. Organizational sponsors were Alfiero & Lucia Palestroni Foundation, Family Promise of Bergen County, and Temple Emanu-el Sisterhood. Personal sponsors were Louise Schwartz, The Silvers Family - London, April and Alex Uram, Ira and Shelley Taub, Richard and Shawn Kennedy, Shelly and Justin Wimpfheimer, Jennifer and Loren Wimpfheimer, Barbara Strauss and Tom Manolio, Barbara and Paul Brensilber, Melanie and Barry Zingler, Judy and Joe Klyde, and Melanie Simon and Cindy Rudbart.



The Community Chest awards grants to nonprofit agencies providing services to 15 municipalities in eastern Bergen County. For further information about The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County, visit www.thecommunitychestofenglewood.org or call 201-568-7474.



About The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County



Founded in 1933, The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 88 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.



The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

