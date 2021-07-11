Peeping Tom Arrest in Paramus by

Saturday, July 03 2021

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Jason S Honickman, 41 yoa, of Bergenfield NJ, for trespassing and peering into home windows.

On May 29, 2021, at approximately 11:51 pm, a resident of Reid Way observed a suspicious white male wearing all dark clothing walking through their neighborhood. Sometime later, Police Officer Gil Maynard observed a male matching that description walking in the area of Reid Way and Craig Avenue.

The suspect was identified as Jason Honickman. Honickman could not give a reasonable explanation on why he was walking through that neighborhood. The officers at that time did not have enough information to arrest Honickman on any charges. Honickman was released from the scene at that time.

Later that morning, several residents reported to the Paramus Police Department that during the overnight of Saturday, May 29, 2021 into Sunday, May 30, 2021, their home camera systems had observed a subject in the backyards of their homes who was peering into their home windows. These homes were located on Evans Street and on Reid Way . The subject was described as a male wearing dark color clothing and a hat.

Paramus detectives began investigating these events. Detective Lieutenant John Devine was able to develop evidence that positively identified Honickman as the subject in the videos.

On June 28, 2021 Jason Honickman was arrested for trespassing and peering into windows. . He was booked and processed at Paramus Police Headquarters. He was released without bail from the police headquarters under bail reform procedures. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This is an active ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 ext. 1374 or use our anonymous TIPS App located at www.paramuspolice.org

he suspect was arrested and charged on June 28, 2021 with:

Trespassing 2C:18-3B (2 counts)

Peering into windows 2C: 18-3C (2 counts)

