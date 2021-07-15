NAI Hanson Negotiates 16,438-Square-Foot Industrial Lease in Meadowlands by

Thursday, July 15 2021 @ 01:02 PM EDT

East Rutherford, N.J. (July 15, 2021) – NAI James E. Hanson, a leading New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces a new lease with BetterPak for 16,438 square feet of industrial space located at 99 Murray Hill Parkway in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jeff Chaus of Chaus Realty represented BetterPak, and NAI Hanson’s Kenneth Lundberg, SIOR, Steve Pastor, Patrick Lennon, and Lorenzo Lambiase represented the landlord, 99 Murray Hill Parkway, Inc., in the transaction.

Situated on 8.4 acres in the heart of the Meadowlands, 99 Murray Hill Parkway is a 142,624-square-foot industrial building located just south of MetLife Stadium with supreme accessibility to the New Jersey Turnpike and New York City via the George Washington Bridge as well as Routes 3, 17, and 120. Betterpak’s 16,438 square feet of space includes two tailgates, four drive-ins, 28 ’ ceilings and 935 square feet of office space.

BetterPak, a third-generation family business founded in 1947, is the region’s premier provider of packaging, retail, and janitorial supplies. Traditionally, BetterPak has proudly served the New York and New Jersey markets but has recently expanded its international reach as products such as cleaning, e-commerce, and PPE supplies remain in high demand across the globe. Currently based out of Carlstadt, N.J., BetterPak’s additional space at 99 Murray Hill will enable the firm to continue to support its distribution needs in both local and international markets.

“This deal truly encapsulates our unparalleled ability to operate within the increasingly tight and ultra-competitive Meadowlands market,” said Lundberg. “With a limited pipeline of new development and existing available properties in this area, the Meadowlands market can be difficult to navigate for tenants and landlords alike. We were pleased to work on our client’s behalf to welcome another quality tenant to 99 Murray Hill and enable BetterPak to tap into the in-demand location to continue to fulfill orders for customers in the tri-state area and beyond.”

