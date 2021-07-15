BERGEN COUNTY HOSTS 2021 VIRTUAL ART IN THE PARK EXHIBIT by

Thursday, July 15 2021 @ 03:56 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Showcase of Bergen County artists now available on website

(HACKENSACK, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Commissioners along with the Bergen County Department of Parks’ Division of Historic and Cultural Affairs, invite the public to view the current 2021 virtual Art in the Park visual art exhibit.

The incredible variety of artwork samples the talent of Bergen County. The direct link to the exhibit can be found here:

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1pgwRDjQpYDTi9P5leLxPIdLLeQ6fIyyxY1bxXkpTFHQ/edit?usp=sharing

The exhibit can be found by following the links from the County of Bergen website: https://www.co.bergen.nj.us/> Departments and Services> Parks> Cultural & Historic Affairs> Virtual Art in the Park Show 2021

Seventy four Bergen County resident artists are participating. There are six categories: Acrylics/Oils; Drawings/Prints/Pastels; Mixed Media; Photography (Digital/Traditional); Photography (Digital Manipulated); and Watercolors.

Cash prizes include 1st Place/$175; 2nd Place/$150; 3rd Place/$125; Honorable Mention/$100 in each category and overall Best in Show: $525. Winners will be posted on the exhibit presentation by July 20th.

The public may contact those individual exhibitors that have listed their contact information to pursue the purchase of artwork. The County of Bergen does not oversee any sales of artwork that may take place.

