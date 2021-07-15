Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey’s Celebrate Girls Paterson Summer Program is Back for Summer 2021 by

Girl Scouts will gain important skills while participating in fun activities during this seven-week program designed to offer wider access to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience

Riverdale, N.J. – July 15, 2021 – Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey (GSNNJ), the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, will once again offer its Celebrate Girls Paterson Summer Program for girls in grades K-8 in Paterson, NJ and surrounding areas, Mondays through Fridays at the International High School in Paterson. Celebrate Girls is a robust, seven-week in-person program where girls will gain important skills in the four areas that form the foundation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience—life skills, entrepreneurship, outdoors, and STEM—in a fun and safe all-girl environment. Girls do not need to be a current Girl Scout to attend and will become Girl Scouts through the program if they are not already a member.

Girls participating in the Celebrate Girls Paterson Summer Program work towards earning Girl Scout badges through themed activities that make every day a fun adventure. Activities offered through the program include outdoor games, nature walks, sports, swimming, hands-on science activities, and more. The program also features weekly in-house fun days with special guests centered around a new theme each week, including arts & crafts, sewing, yoga, cake decorating, and a dance party.

The program is both fun and educational, giving girls the opportunity to attend three walking field trips to Paterson Great Falls, Pennington Park, and Panther Academy Planetarium. Additionally, Celebrate Girls’ book club helps prevent “summer slide” and keeps the girls ready for the upcoming school year.

“We are thrilled that our Celebrate Girls Paterson Summer Program is back in-person for the summer of 2021 and are grateful to our sponsors who made the program possible again this summer,” said Betty Garger, President and CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “Every girl should have the chance to become a Girl Scout and participate in programing that helps them prepare for a lifetime of leadership, success and adventure in a safe, no-limits place designed for girls and by girls. Celebrate Girls is a fun and accessible summer program where parents can be confident that their daughters will learn skills that will help build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey’s Celebrate Girls Paterson Summer Program is made possible due to generous support from BD's Women's Initiative Network, the Bayer Fund, and the Columbia Bank Foundation.

GSNNJ’s Celebrate Girls Paterson Summer Program is comprised of seven one-week sessions running through Aug. 20, 2021, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the International High School in Paterson. Each weekly session costs $70 and includes daily breakfast, lunch, and a snack for the entire week, plus a free t-shirt. Any Girl Scout who registers for five weeks will receive one week free. To register online, visit www.gsnnj.org/celebrategirls.

About Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey

Girl Scouts of the USA is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. With programs from coast-to-coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success in a safe, no-limits place designed for and by girls. The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is a one-of-a-kind leadership development program that builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey serves girls ages 5-18 in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, bringing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to over 24,000 girls and nearly 13,000 adult members. Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey is committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for every girl and her family.

To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey or to volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsnnj.org

