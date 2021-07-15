PARAMUS STUDENTS NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT BERKELEY COLLEGE by

Wednesday, July 14 2021 @ 04:12 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Students from Paramus in Bergen County, NJ, have been named to the Dean’s List at Berkeley College for the winter 2021 semester.

“Berkeley College has been empowering students’ lives for 90 years,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “This is an occasion to recognize the student excellence that has endured through the decades.”

The following students from Paramus have been recognized:

- Susy Medina

- Cade Skoblar

Berkeley College students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or better with a minimum of 12 academic credits qualify for the Dean’s List.

Berkeley College celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021. The theme commemorating this milestone is “Empowering Lives for 90 Years!” Visit the 90th Anniversary webpage for more information.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, as well as in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, with more than 4,900 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for eight consecutive years. The website address is http://www.BerkeleyCollege.edu

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

Advertisement