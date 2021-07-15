BERKELEY COLLEGE NAMES GAIL KRIEGER AS DIRECTOR OF DISABILITY SERVICES by

Berkeley College has named Gail Krieger as Director, Office of Disability Services, effective Tuesday, July 6, 2021. In this role, she will act in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and other federal and state laws pertaining to students with disabilities; guide the College on accessible technology practices; and promote disability inclusion and awareness, among other responsibilities.

Krieger spent more than a decade with the Irvington Union Free School District in Irvington, NY, most recently serving as Director of Pupil Personnel Services. In this role, she worked to develop clarity and understanding of special education programs and requirements, created specialized programs based on student needs, and ensured compliance with state and federal special education guidelines.

Krieger holds a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from the College of Saint Rose – Center for Integrated Teacher Education; a Master of Science in Special Education from St. John’s University; and a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Pathology with a minor in Education from Pace University. She is a resident of Tarrytown, NY.

“According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 40.6 million people, or 12.6% of the U.S. population, have a documented disability,” said Diane Recinos, EdD, Senior Vice President, Student Success, Berkeley College. “The Berkeley College Office of Disability Services is committed to providing all students with comprehensive support services to help them be successful on their educational journeys, and we are proud to welcome Gail Krieger to lead this important effort.”

In addition to ensuring all students at Berkeley College receive support services to achieve success, the Office of Disability Services also offers webinars and other programs throughout the year to the community at-large, creating awareness around topics including the Americans with Disabilities Act, voting access, inclusion and social justice.

“I am eager to meet with all students, faculty and staff and begin a wonderful partnership,” Krieger said.

Berkeley College celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021. The theme commemorating this milestone is “Empowering Lives for 90 Years!”

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, as well as in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge, and Woodland Park, NJ, with more than 4,900 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for eight consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

