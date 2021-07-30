Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Friday, July 30 2021 @ 01:15 PM EDT
Friday, July 30 2021 @ 01:15 PM EDT
Arrest for Shoplifting and Assault in Paramus

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Sheffield C. Brown, 53 yoa, of Brooklyn NY for shoplifting and assault.

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at approximately 12:23 pm, the Paramus Police Department responded to the Home Depot located at 520 Route 17 northbound in regards to an employee that had been assaulted by a shoplifter.

Upon arrival officers determined that the suspect later identified as Sheffield Brown had stolen approximately $1300.00 worth of tools and other assorted items from the store. A female security officer attempted to stop Mr. Brown when he let the store. At that point he assaulted the guard and fled in a U-Haul truck onto Route 17 north.

Paramus officers put out a stop and hold broadcast to surrounding towns.  A short time later, Police Chief Jason Cosgriff of the Saddle River Police Department observed the vehicle driving on Route 17. Chief Cosgriff stopped the vehicle and Paramus officers soon arrived at the stop. Brown was placed under arrest and the stolen items were recovered.

Brown was transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where he was booked and processed. He was released on his own recognizance under the bail reform act. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The suspect was arrested and charged on July 28, 2021 with:

Shoplifting          2C: 20-11

Assault                 2C:12-1

