CarePlus NJ Bolsters Leadership Team with VP of Addiction Recovery Services

July 29, 2021

Reinforces industry expertise with appointments to statewide and county advisory committee roles

Paramus, N.J. (July 29, 2021) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, is bolstering its Addiction Recovery Services leadership team with the promotion of Katherine Coleman, LPC, LCADC, to the role of Vice President of Addiction Recovery Services. Coleman will work closely with Jerry Joseph, MD, Vice President of Addiction Medicine to oversee CarePlus NJ’s Addiction Recovery Services, which includes a full continuum of outpatient care for adults and adolescents. Further positioning the organization as a leader in the addiction treatment space, Coleman has been appointed to New Jersey’s Professional Advisory Committee (PAC), and Dr. Joseph has been named a member of the Bergen County Overdose Fatality Review Team (OFRT).

With over 10 years of professional experience working in the field of substance use and mental health counseling, Katherine Coleman is well-versed in inpatient and outpatient clinical settings and has expertise working with children, adolescents, adults and families. Joining CarePlus NJ in 2013 as the Program Director for Addictive Services, Coleman excelled at overseeing all aspects of the provider’s adult and adolescent programming. In 2019, she was promoted to Associate Vice President of Addiction Services where she played an integral role in the development and expansion of CarePlus NJ’s addiction recovery services care continuum.

In her new role as Vice President of Addiction Recovery Services, Coleman will oversee outpatient services working with an interdisciplinary team of medical staff including board-certified ASAM physicians, psychiatrists and experienced nursing staff bringing a holistic approach to addiction treatment with an emphasis on emotional healing and physical comfort.

“Throughout her time at CarePlus NJ, Katherine has demonstrated compassion, strong leadership skills and a very high level of expertise in addiction treatment that have played an integral role in the formation and expansion of our addiction recovery services care continuum,” said Ann Marie Zihal, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services at CarePlus NJ. “I am confident she will remain a tremendous asset to our organization and to the communities we serve. Both Katherine’s and Dr. Joseph’s recent appointments to statewide and county advisory roles further demonstrate our staff’s industry-leading expertise and dedication to the field of addiction medicine both at CarePlus NJ and beyond so those coping with substance use disorders in our communities receive the highest quality evidence-based care.”

In addition to her leadership role within CarePlus NJ, Coleman has been recognized for her industry expertise statewide, having recently been appointed to New Jersey’s Professional Advisory Committee (PAC), which liaises with DMHAS to provide recommendations pertinent to substance use and co-occurring disorders to the Commissioner of the Department of Human Services (DHS). Comprised of between 15 and 30 members, the Professional Advisory Committee appoints individuals that best reflect leadership, expertise, service and/or advocacy pertinent to substance use disorders and addictions.

Serving in an advisory capacity at the county level, Jerry Joseph, MD, was recently appointed to Bergen County’s Overdose Fatality Review Team (OFRT). Established to determine the factors that cause or are correlated with fatal overdoses in Bergen County, the OFRT develops strategies to prevent and intervene with overdoses and individuals at high risk for overdoses.

For more information on CarePlus NJ’s Addiction Recovery Services or to make a referral, please visit https://careplusnj.org/adult-services/addiction-recovery-services/.

About CarePlus NJ

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus NJ is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus NJ provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus NJ is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus NJ and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

