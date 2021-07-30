Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 30 2021 @ 01:16 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 30 2021 @ 01:16 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Toni Modak Promoted to Vice President of Valley Home Care

    Share

Valley Health System is pleased to announce the promotion of Toni Modak, MBA, BSN, RN, to the position of Vice President for Valley Home Care (VHC), and a new member of the Valley Health System Executive Staff. Toni’s promotion was effective this month.

Toni joined Valley as a Home Care Coordinator in 1993; since then, she has been promoted to key positions at VHC. Toni became a VHC Manager in 2002 and was promoted to a Director, overseeing VHC Admissions Services and Transitional Care, in 2012.

Toni has served as the Director of Population Health for Valley Health System since December 2016. In this role, she has been instrumental in the development of the structure, personnel and mission of the Population Health team. The team manages more than 90,000 lives attributed to the Medicare ACO Bundle initiative and other commercial value-based payment programs. Toni leads the team of nurses, physical therapists, social workers, navigators, coaches and transition specialists who follow patients through the continuum of care from community, physician offices, acute-care and post-acute care settings.

A recipient of the Tribute to Women in Industry (TWIN) Award and the Organization of Nurse Leaders Innovations in the Continuum of Care Award, Toni holds a Master of Business Administration from Capella University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SUNY Utica.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Toni Modak Promoted to Vice President of Valley Home Care
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost