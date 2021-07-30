Toni Modak Promoted to Vice President of Valley Home Care by

Thursday, July 29 2021 @ 06:00 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Valley Health System is pleased to announce the promotion of Toni Modak, MBA, BSN, RN, to the position of Vice President for Valley Home Care (VHC), and a new member of the Valley Health System Executive Staff. Toni’s promotion was effective this month.

Toni joined Valley as a Home Care Coordinator in 1993; since then, she has been promoted to key positions at VHC. Toni became a VHC Manager in 2002 and was promoted to a Director, overseeing VHC Admissions Services and Transitional Care, in 2012.

Toni has served as the Director of Population Health for Valley Health System since December 2016. In this role, she has been instrumental in the development of the structure, personnel and mission of the Population Health team. The team manages more than 90,000 lives attributed to the Medicare ACO Bundle initiative and other commercial value-based payment programs. Toni leads the team of nurses, physical therapists, social workers, navigators, coaches and transition specialists who follow patients through the continuum of care from community, physician offices, acute-care and post-acute care settings.

A recipient of the Tribute to Women in Industry (TWIN) Award and the Organization of Nurse Leaders Innovations in the Continuum of Care Award, Toni holds a Master of Business Administration from Capella University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SUNY Utica.

Advertisement