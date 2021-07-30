FREE “MUSIC AT THE BARN” SERIES CONTINUES by

Thursday, July 29 2021 @ 06:03 PM EDT

Dean Shot and the Solid Senders will perform on Sunday, Aug 29 at the Wortendyke Barn, Park Ridge

Limited seating is available. People are welcome to bring chairs/blankets as well as food.

Dean Shot is a vocal and guitar stylist from a New Jersey musical family. In his teens, Dean took up guitar and began listening to all the blues music he could find. Dean spent six of his formative years playing alongside blues legend Hubert Sumlin. In recent years, Dean has toured with blues royalty such as Kim Wilson, Junior Watson, and Mark Hummel, as well as with his own band.

The free outdoor music series will continue with the following:

Sunday, September 26, 4 pm–6:30 pm: The Detours; (Blues)

Sunday, October 24, 1 pm–3:30 pm: 11th Annual Bluegrass & Cider

For concert info, please call 201-336-7292 or email [email protected]

The Wortendyke Barn has been a Pascack Valley landmark since its construction on 500 acres of land bought by the Wortendyke family in 1735. It was used continually as a barn into the 20th century and is one of only six pure Dutch barn types in Bergen County. In 1997, the barn opened as a museum with agriculture exhibits that include 18th and 19th century farm implements and tools, and the history of the Wortendyke family farm.

