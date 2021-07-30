The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County Awards Grants Totaling $150,400 by

Thursday, July 29 2021 @ 06:09 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

to Nonprofits Experiencing Increased Need From COVID-19

Requests Exceed Funds Available



With a mission to strengthen the community through partnership, leadership and philanthropy, The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County awarded the grants to local nonprofits through a competitive process managed by the organization's Allocations Committee and approved by the Board of Managers. During the organization's 88th year, funds were raised through an annual campaign and fundraisers to address the escalating needs of residents in eastern Bergen County from COVID-19. This year, the nonprofit agencies' requests reached nearly $250,000. The Chest's grant awards will service approximately 50,000 people annually.



"During the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the nonprofit agencies experienced an increased demand for services, necessitating they change their method of delivery to accommodate clients' needs, while they sheltered in place at home. The Chest's grants support the increased demand for services for food, mental health, social and emotional development, re-employment, and other priority areas, as well as the agencies' new methods of delivering services to help them open their offices for their staff and clients to return safely," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director, The Community Chest of Eastern Bergen County.



For further information about The Chest or to make a contribution, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.



About The Community Chest



Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 88 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.



The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

Advertisement