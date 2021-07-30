Paramus Police Detective Lieutenant James Teehan Awarded L.E.A.D. ‘L.E.O Award’ by

Thursday, July 29 2021 @ 06:13 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Local Police Officer Recognized Nationally by L.E.A.D. for His Commitment to Teaching Children About the Dangers of Drugs

Allentown, NJ, July 27, 2021 – Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence (L.E.A.D.), a national nonprofit organization committed to protecting children from the risks of drugs and bullying, awarded Detective Lieutenant James Teehan of Paramus Police Department its ‘L.E.O. Award.’

“We want to congratulate Lieutenant Teehan on his tremendous dedication toward going above and beyond to help children remain drug and violence free,” said DeMauro. “This year was a challenge for everyone, and we commend Lieutenant Teehan as well as the other Paramus L.E.A.D. instructors on their ability to successfully help students complete L.E.A.D. programs remotely.”

Supported by dedicated police officers like Lieutenant Teehan, L.E.A.D. provides the leadership and resources so law enforcement agencies can partner with educators, community leaders and families with the only proven effective anti–drug, anti–violence curriculum for students K-12. Over the course of the 10-week program, officers teach the L.E.A.D. curriculum to educate our youth on how they can make smart decisions without the involvement of drugs. L.E.A.D. currently operates in 37 states across the U.S.

As a supervisor for L.E.A.D., Lieutenant Teehan occasionally teaches the L.E.A.D. curriculum, Too Good for Drugs, to fifth grade students at East Brook Middle School and West Brook Middle School. Due to COVID-19, he was required to conduct the program partially online this year.

“Even though we were happy to have any interaction at all this year, teaching the L.E.A.D. curriculum in a new, virtual way really made us appreciate being able to teach in person even more,” he said.

As police officers and children form positive relationships that they would not normally develop through the program, the impact that L.E.A.D. has on children is immense, Lieutenant Teehan says.

“In today’s climate especially, it’s great to be able to have open dialogue on the daily lives that we lead as officers with our students,” he said. “I notice that students like to acknowledge the interaction they had with us when they get older. It’s evident that the joy L.E.A.D. has brought them passes on to their parents when we convene with them at community events.”

The feedback that Lieutenant Teehan receives after his students go through L.E.A.D. is most rewarding to him.

“When we see students at events such as L.E.A.D. carnivals, they always introduce us to their parents, which gives us an immense amount of pride,” he said.

Lieutenant Teehan finds importance in spreading the message that he and the rest of the Paramus L.E.A.D. officers stand behind the program no matter what. By getting to work with others who have the vision he was taught at the beginning of his career, he is confident in continuing to create safer, healthier communities free of drugs and violence.

About L.E.A.D.

L.E.A.D. provides the leadership, resources and management to ensure law enforcement agencies have the means to partner with educators, community leaders, and families. L.E.A.D. succeeds by providing proven and effective programs to deter youth and adults from drug use, drug related crimes, bullying and violence. L.E.A.D. is committed to reinforcing the mutual respect, goodwill and relations between law enforcement and their communities. For more information visit https://www.leadrugs.org/.

Advertisement