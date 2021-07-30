BERGEN COUNTY FOOD SECURITY TASK FORCE HOSTS FIRST EVER FOOD PANTRY SUMMIT by

Wednesday, July 28 2021 @ 06:16 PM EDT

In July of 2020, the County administration, in collaboration with Commissioner Tracy Silna Zur, launched the Bergen County Food Security Task Force to connect together County advisors with non-profit partners to address food security issues on a regional scale. Since then, the Task Force has spearheaded several initiatives including expanding computer, refrigerators, and freezer access to our network of pantries, increasing the supply of emergency food available, illuminating the ongoing crisis of food insecurity to residents across the county, coordinating with food suppliers and private partners, and investing CARES Act funds to support the efforts of local agencies.

“The Food Security Task Force and its network of stakeholders have played an integral role throughout the pandemic and the recovery progress, working to strengthen the strained food safety net so many found themselves relying on,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “The County of Bergen is also grateful for the outpouring of generosity from community and private partners whose support further bolstered the Task Force’s operation. Looking forward, the Task Force hopes to continue its investment in infrastructure to create a more resilient pantry network that can withstand future challenges.”

Furthermore, over the past several months, many of the food pantries associated with the Task Force have partnered with the County’s COVID relief efforts to spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated, how to access mobile vaccine sites, and the rental assistance program.

“Today, we had the opportunity to thank those who operate local food pantries in Bergen County, who have been working tirelessly to provide for our residents” said Commissioner Steve Tanelli, Chair of the Board of Commissioners. “Each pantry and local agency is an important part of Bergen County’s network of services, ensuring everyone has adequate access to enough nutritious food.”

“Our pantry directors and volunteers have been on the front lines of this pandemic, but have only able to connect with each other via zoom as they continue to push against the surging tide of hunger in our community,” said Commissioner Tracy Silna Zur, Vice Chair of the Board of Commissioners and Liaison to the Food Security Task Force. “This summit has enabled us to forge greater connections with others fighting the same battle, and plan for the ongoing response to the unprecedented levels of need in Bergen County.”

As levels of food insecurity remain high, the Food Security Task Force discussed its initiatives for the coming year at their Summit, including the improved use of technology, investment in infrastructure, and unified messaging and action. For Hunger Action Month in September, they will be partnering with Westfield Garden State Plaza who is hosting a “Canstruction” Competition. This consists of teams building intricate structures made out of cans, which will be on display at the mall in September. The cans will subsequently be donated. The Task Force will also be holding a cereal collection and domino competition among schools across the county, portraying to students that we can all be a part of the solution to food insecurity.

Photo Caption: Bergen County Commissioner/Task Force Liaison Tracy Silna Zur addressing Food Security Task Force stakeholders

