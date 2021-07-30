OVER 200 LEASES SIGNED AT THE ATWATER IN BERGEN COUNTY by

BOGOTA, NJ – The Atwater continues to capture a larger share of the Bergen County market with renters drawn to its luxury homes, ultra-convenient waterfront location and complete package of five-star amenities.

More than 200 leases have been signed at the upscale community lying on the banks of the Hackensack River in Bogota, NJ, according to its developer PCD Development. The impressive leasing volume has resulted in nearly 75% of the available homes at The Atwater being reserved.

The Atwater boasts a collection of one and two-bedroom apartments, each with private balcony or patio, with monthly prices starting in the $2,000s. Limited time incentives are currently being offered, including up to two months free on a 26-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available.

“The Atwater has been perfectly positioned to tap into the large pool of renters who still want modern homes located in a tranquil, suburban setting and great access to Bergen County’s business, dining and shopping epicenters, as well as the vibrancy of Manhattan,” says Jonathan Stein, Founder and Managing Partner of PCD Development. “Renters are truly amazed that they can receive this type of amenity-rich, waterfront lifestyle minutes from Hackensack and Paramus and approximately five miles from the George Washington Bridge, which is reflected in our strong leasing numbers.”

The lifestyle at The Atwater is highlighted by 20,000 square-feet of resort-inspired outdoor amenities which include a magnificent pool, expansive sun deck, cabanas and sunbathing/yoga lawn. There’s also an outdoor work-from-home space, fire pits, dining area with four BBQ grills and an approximately 2,000-foot-long riverfront walkway which will meander along the Hackensack River. What’s more, a resident-only outdoor theater is in the works.

The dynamic outdoor amenities join a long list of indoor amenities to create a lively and social vibe at The Atwater. Highlighting the indoor lifestyle opportunities is The Atwater Club, featuring a clubroom with billiards and a bar, resident lounge with a fireplace, 2,200 square-foot fitness center with a yoga studio, a game/arcade room, business center with individualized working spaces, coffee bar, children’s playroom, and an Amazon package locker system. Upon completion, the community will also include other on-site conveniences such as retail services, indoor bike storage, dog wash station, and a public dog park.

“From the gorgeous pool, fire pits and barbeque stations to the luxury accommodations in The Atwater Club, this community provides a complete package of five-star amenities that’s a rare find in Bergen County’s rental market,” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors, the exclusive marketing and leasing agent for The Atwater.

Stylish apartments at The Atwater are loaded with designer interior features and appointments, including 9’ ceilings, luxury plank flooring, a smart lock system, full-size in-home washer and dryer, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops, and lavish baths with double vanities in most homes.

The Atwater’s location in the heart of Bergen County gives it a decisive advantage in the market. Though mostly laid back and residential, Bogota offers many local restaurants, bars, boutique shops and services, including Luka’s Italian Cuisine and Riviera Maya’s authentic Mexican fare. There’s casual nightlife at 101 Pub or Andy’s Corner Bar, while everyday conveniences and services can be found at the many grocers, bakeries and personal care salons located throughout the borough. Some of the best shopping in the country is located within a 10 minutes’ drive of the community, including major national retailers at the Garden State Plaza and Paramus Park Mall. The Shops at Riverside® offers a sophisticated mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Bloomingdales, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Morton’s Steakhouse, Houston’s, and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Bogota is also ideally situated near a multitude of transportation options. Its southern edge is bordered by Interstate 80, delivering commuters to the George Washington Bridge in just under 10 minutes, and is easily connected to Routes 17, 4 and the New Jersey Turnpike. New Jersey Transit bus service is available via the 182 and 167 lines into the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal.

For more information on The Atwater and to schedule a private appointment to experience the amenities and fully furnished model residences, visit www.TheAtwater.com or call 201.340.1000. The community is located at 1000 West Fort Lee Road, Bogota, NJ 07603.

