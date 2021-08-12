Summit Health Cares Aims to Provide Health Care Access for the Underserved in the Greater New York Area by

Monday, August 09 2021 @ 09:03 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, AUGUST 9, 2021 – Building on its mission to improve access to health care for the underserved, Summit Medical Group Foundation today announced it has changed its name to Summit Health Cares to reflect its next stages of growth.

Summit Medical Group Foundation Announces New Name, Bolstered Charitable MissionEstablished in 2013 by Summit Medical Group, which is now Summit Health, the foundation has a track record of bringing positive results to communities throughout New Jersey. As Summit Health Cares, the foundation will expand its geographic reach to include the greater New York metropolitan area, and Central Oregon in the surrounding areas where Summit Health provides health care.

“Summit Health Cares underpins Summit Health’s commitment to removing barriers to care, improving access, and creating healthier, kinder communities,” said Rebecca Levy, Esq., President, Summit Health Cares, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Summit Health.

Summit Health is the health care network formed by the 2019 merger between Summit Medical Group, a premier multispecialty physician group, and CityMD, a leader in urgent care. “Summit Health Cares brings together the combined organization’s two charitable foundations – Summit Medical Group Foundation and CityMD Cares—as one entity to help the underserved gain access to the medical, educational, and social services they need to live a healthier life,” said Levy.

Led by Executive Director Julienne Cherry with a dedicated team, Summit Health Cares will continue to build on its work in four priority areas:

Empowering communities by removing the barriers to care, primarily through access to health screenings to raise awareness of health and medical conditions and education to properly treat those conditions.

Providing comfort to cancer patients and their families above and beyond medical care, helping them to maintain their emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being throughout treatment and increasing their chances for survival.

Educating future medical professionals by fostering a successful path for local high school students in underserved communities to become the next generation of health care providers.

Giving back to the community through financial assistance and scholarships which will help students, patients, team members, and community partners achieve a healthier tomorrow.

“Our programs were more critical than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cherry. “In addition to offering vital health screenings, our foundation provided COVID-19 tests, evaluation, and vaccination to individuals among the Black and Latinx communities who are disproportionately impacted by the virus. We gratefully acknowledge all our volunteers, donors, and partners in making a positive impact on communities.”

Through a cadre of volunteers, including many Summit Health providers and staff, collaborations and partnerships, and with the generosity of donors, the foundation provides free medical screenings and health care education for food pantry clients and others in underserved communities, scholarships and mentorship programs for students interested in health care careers, and comfort programs for cancer patients and their families (such as music and pet therapy, mind-body programs, massage, etc.). Throughout the year the foundation also holds backpack drives, toy drives, holiday meals and more for neighbors in need.

About Summit Health Cares

Summit Health Cares was founded as Summit Medical Group Foundation in 2013 by Summit Medical Group, the premier independent physician-led multispecialty medical group, which is now Summit Health. Built on the idea that everyone deserves a healthy tomorrow, Summit Health Cares works to improve access to health care for the underserved in communities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Central Oregon; educate and inspire future health care providers; promote the courage, confidence and emotional well-being of individuals and their families facing cancer; and give back to the community through financial assistance and scholarships. To learn more about Summit Health Cares, visit sh-cares.org.

