THE VANTAGE COLLECTION IN JERSEY CITY SATISFIES TODAY’S RENTAL DEMAND

JERSEY CITY, N.J.-- New hybrid work models have many Hudson River Gold Coast renters rethinking their checklist when it comes to a new luxury urban apartment.

While traditional items such as location near vibrant downtown centers and transportation into New York City office corridors still play a prominent role, now more than ever larger floorplans that can accommodate work from home and access to outdoor space have great importance.

“As Jersey ‘Gold Coast’ cities roar back to life, the Hudson County rental market is registering high velocity from people receiving back to work notice and seeking a return to the vibrant and energetic urban lifestyle they’ve sorely missed,” said Brian Fisher, President of Fisher Development Associates, which has introduced nearly 2,000 residential homes in Downtown Jersey City. “In a post-COVID world, these renters are acutely aware of what they need in an urban apartment and the preference is for flexible floorplans that can be separated for dedicated uses and resort-like outdoor facilities that provide relaxing and healthy environments for residents.”

Forward-thinking buildings best suited to fulfill the needs of today’s urban renters are those had been designed with larger homes and extensive amenity offerings before the pandemic. For example, with over 70,000 square feet of resort amenities, Fisher Development Associates’ The Vantage Collection in Jersey City’s Liberty Harbor North has been well ahead of the curve. Designed by S9 Architecture, The Vantage Collection features two twin 45-story rental buildings boasting some of the largest apartment homes in Jersey City’s new construction marketplace and one-of-a-kind views of the Statue of Liberty, Liberty Harbor Marina and Manhattan skyline.

An ability to satisfy the demand for oversized homes and amenities is a main reason leasing launched with a an onslaught of demand for the second waterfront tower in The Vantage Collection, which introduced a mix of 452 studio, one- and two-bedroom residences on Jersey City’s Morris Canal. Contemporary floorplans feature designer kitchens with GE Stainless Steel appliances and quartz counters, lavish baths with custom vanities, Kohler fixtures and glass enclosed showers, recessed LED lighting, in-home washer and dryer units and cutting-edge energy-efficient systems. Apartments in the glass curtain wall building offer floor-to-ceiling windows to provide plenty of light and foster a healthier lifestyle.

“These are light-filled, modern apartments with plenty of room for a home office or dedicated workspace,” Mr. Fisher points out. “The building itself provides the added benefit of a resort-inspired amenity package that’s fully complete and ready for use.”

Social and recreational facilities exclusive to renters in the second Vantage building include a 45th floor Sky Lounge, fully-equipped fitness center, yoga studio, children’s playroom, business center, co-working lounge with private work pods, game room, media room, sculpture garden, covered parking, dog wash and more. In addition, a 6th floor activities deck shared with its sister building will provide access to two sparkling pools, a basketball court, great lawn, fire pits, 12-station BBQ area, outdoor children’s play area, dedicated outdoor dog run, outdoor fitness area, terrace and bar, shared gardening beds, and lounge and tiered seating. Hotel-inspired services include 24-hour attended lobby, lobby lounge, Amazon package lockers, bicycle storage and more.

Bozzuto, the renowned property management company for The Vantage Collection, has opened leasing for the second tower with fully-furnished model apartments and completed amenity spaces available to tour.

The Vantage Collection lies in a coveted Downtown Jersey City neighborhood that provides tremendous access to transportation into Manhattan via the Grove Street and Exchange Place PATH stations and New York Waterway ferry service. The buildings are adjacent to the charming Paulus Hook and Van Vorst Park neighborhoods and just steps away from the vibrant dining/nightlife scene on Newark Avenue. All the natural delights of Liberty State Park are also nearby. The new tower itself will deliver 6,300 square feet of retail space to be filled by highly-desirable neighborhood retailers.

The Vantage Collection features 900 apartments in its entirety. The transformative project has revitalized the eastern end of Liberty Harbor North with the introduction two highly-visible buildings and approximately 11,300 square feet of ground floor retail space which currently houses the Park View Academy for children.

