Stolen Car Arrest

Tuesday, August 03 2021 @ 09:46 PM EDT

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Terrence T. Smith, 19 yoa, of Newark NJ, for the possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police.

On Monday, August 2, 2021, Paramus Police Officer Nicholas Tanelli observed a 2018 Audi, SQ5, 4dr, pass him, on Route 17 southbound, at a high rate of speed. Tanelli observed that the driver, later identified as Terence Smith, was wearing a ski mask and black gloves. He also observed a front seat passenger that was wearing black gloves. Tanelli attempted to stop the Audi in the area south of A&S Drive . The Audi then made a hard turn in to the Marshall shopping center located at 545 Route 17 south. The vehicle, which was later determined to be just stolen from Washington Township, struck several curbs and medians in the parking between the Marshalls and the Chipotle store. At this point Tanelli was assisted by Sgt. Sean Nutland and Officer Josh Capizzi, both of the Paramus Police Department.

The suspect vehicle then made its way back onto Route 17 south. In the area of Midland avenue the vehicle lost control and struck a utility pole disabling it. The front passenger ran from the vehicle and was able to escape. The driver, Terence Smith, was immediately taken into custody. A K-9 Unit from the Bergen County Sheriff’s department assisted Paramus units in searching for the second suspect, who was not located.

Smith was arrested and transported by Paramus EMS, to New Bridge Medical to be checked for possible injures from the crash. He was later transported to Paramus Police Headquarters where he was booked and processed. He was then remanded to Bergen County Jail to await a bail hearing. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Terrence Smith was arrested and charged on August 2, 2021, with:

Possession of stolen vehicle 2C:20-7

Eluding police 2C:29-2B

