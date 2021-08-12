DEAL WILL TRANSFER OWNERSHIP OF WILLIAMS CENTER TO BOROUGH OF RUTHERFORD by

Tuesday, August 03 2021 @ 09:48 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(HACKENSACK, NJ) – The County of Bergen and the Borough of Rutherford have reached an agreement on the transfer of the William Carlos Williams Center for the Performing Arts from County ownership to the Borough.

The County administration will put forward the resolution to initiate the sale of the property on Wednesday, August 4. The Borough of Rutherford is slated to execute a purchase agreement of the property on Monday, August 9. This action will ensure local control of the property and that the theatre rests in the hands of the local governing body.

Pending both governmental actions, the County will cancel the scheduled August 13 auction of the property.

Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco remarked, “I am thrilled to be able to transfer control of the Williams Center to the Borough of Rutherford. As a former Mayor, I understand the importance of local control and local issues of importance, and have always sought to work with the Borough and its officials on the future of this facility. I commend the current governing body for their efforts to ensure this property remains a cultural center for Rutherford.”

Rutherford’s Acting Mayor Mark Goldsack added, “I would like to thank County Executive Tedesco for working with the Borough to develop a solution that will benefit Rutherford residents and South Bergen as a whole. I’d also like to thank Councilman Tom Mullahey for his hard work in seeing this solution come to fruition and dedication to maintaining a center for the arts and culture in Rutherford.”

The County of Bergen has owned the Williams Center since acquiring the title of the property in September 1987. The facility has operated under an expired lease agreement with the Center’s Board of Trustees for $1 since 1992. The 642-seat capacity Newman Theatre was shuttered in October 2012 due to safety concerns following damage caused by Superstorm Sandy. The three-screen movie theatre remains open for operation.

Advertisement